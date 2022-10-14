New Zealand at T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XI, Team Preview, Squads, Key Players and Fixtures

Everything you need to know about the New Zealand team at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand were runners-up at the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

Preview

New Zealand ended the ICC Trophy drought with a win over India in the final of the inaugural ICC Test Championship last year, but haven’t quite been able to replicate that in the white-ball versions. They failed to cross the final hurdle at the T20 World Cup last year, as they did at the last two 50-over World Cups, while putting up impressive performances throughout the campaign.

They enter the T20 World Cup on the back of a mixed run in the recent tri-series at home, wherein they went down to Pakistan in the final on Friday, October 14.

Ahead of the 2022 edition, New Zealand might still be worried over the form of their skipper Kane Williamson, who has managed 145 runs at 29.00 and a strike-rate of 111.54 since his 85 off 48 in the final against Australia last year. The Blackcaps would be thrilled with the return of Daryl Mitchell in their setup, who had been away from action recently with injury, but that leaves the management with a brave call to make if they are to sideline an in-form Finn Allen.

All-rounders Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner lend fine balance to the side, as does Michael Bracewell who has proved his game-changing abilities in a fairly young career. Trent Boult leads the fast-bowling unit alongside Tim Southee, and while there is uncertainty over Lockie Ferguson’s availability, New Zealand have an able back-up in Adam Milne, who has the experience of playing Down Under in the BBL.

New Zealand T20 World Cup history

2007: Semi-finalists

2009: Second round exit

2010: Second round exit

2012: Second round exit

2014: Second round exit

2016: Semi-finalists

2021: Runners-up

Team news

Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell are back from injury breaks, and have been confirmed of their participation at the T20 World Cup. However, there are doubts over Lockie Ferguson’s availability after he missed the recent tri-series with an abdominal injury.

New Zealand Squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Predicted XI

Martin Guptill

Devon Conway (wk)

Kane Williamson (c)

Daryl Mitchell

Glenn Philips

Jimmy Neesham

Mitchell Santner

Tim Southee

Lockie Ferguson

Ish Sodhi

Trent Boult

Key Players

Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill is New Zealand’s highest-run scorer in T20Is with 3531 runs at 31.81, a tally exceeded only by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He’s also registered two hundreds, and has the second-most sixes in the format (173) after Rohit (178). He hasn’t quite hit his best in recent times, but has the experience and skill to step up at the biggest stage.

Trent Boult

Trent Boult has been leading New Zealand’s bowling across formats for quite some time now, and has been in excellent white-ball form in recent years. Boult was a key member in Rajasthan Royals’ run to the IPL 2022 final earlier this year, and was next to unplayable with the new ball in the competition and in the West Indies, Australia and the home tri-series recently. His great control over yorkers and shrewd variations in length and pace make him a reliable bowler at death.

New Zealand fixtures at the T20 World Cup 2022

(All timings in IST)

October 22, Saturday - New Zealand vs Australia | 12:30 PM

October 26, Wednesday - New Zealand vs Afghanistan | 1:30 PM

October 29, Saturday - New Zealand vs A1 | 1:30 PM

November 1, Tuesday - New Zealand vs England | 1:30 PM

November 4, Friday - New Zealand vs B2 | 9:30 AM

