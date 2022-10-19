Who will win today's NZ vs IND T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match? - New Zealand vs India Warm-Up Prediction

Everything you need to know about the last T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up match to be played between New Zealand and India in Brisbane on Wednesday, October 19.

New Zealand vs India T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match Prediction; who will win the NZ vs IND Warm-up game?

The opening round of the T20 World Cup 2022 has thrown up some exciting results, with Namibia beating the 2014 champions Sri Lanka in the opener in Geelong and Scotland defeating two-time winners West Indies in Hobart on Monday.

The teams already in the Super 12s stage meanwhile, are gearing up with the competition in the warm-up games ahead of the second round beginning Saturday, October 2022. India, the inaugural edition champions, will be up against last year’s runners-up in the 15th and last warm-up fixture to be played at The Gabba, Brisbane on Wednesday, October 18. India head into the contest on the back of a thrilling six-run win over hosts Australia on Monday, while New Zealand went down to South Africa by nine wickets, after a rather dismal batting show saw them being bundled out for 98.

New Zealand will play hosts and defending champions Australia in the first Super 12s clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 22, while India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

New Zealand vs India T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up: Predicted Playing XIs for NZ vs IND

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Weather report in Brisbane for New Zealand vs India T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up match

There are even chances of rain in Brisbane on Wednesday, which might well result in a shortened game.

Will toss affect the New Zealand vs India T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up match?

There have been even 2-2 results for teams winning batting first or second in the first four warm-up matches played at The Gabba. The rain however, could tilt the balance in the favour of the side batting second.

Key fantasy picks for New Zealand vs India T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up

Trent Boult

Trent Boult has been New Zealand’s premier strike-bowler across formats in recent years, and is capable of delivering crucial blows at any given stage in the game.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, the second-ranked batter in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings currently, has been in prime form, and comes on the back of another fluent fifty in the side’s first warm-up against Australia.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami might not have played a T20I since last year’s T20 World Cup, but showed his class with a brilliant final over against Australia to seal a narrow six-run win.

New Zealand vs India T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up match prediction

New Zealand enter the competition after having gone down to Pakistan in the home tri-series final in Christchurch, while India defeated Australia and South Africa in bilateral tri-series at home following a disappointing exit from the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE last month.

India lost to Western Australia XI in the second warm-up game last week, before defeating the hosts by six runs on Monday. They’ll be thrilled with the continual brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav, and with KL Rahul too among the runs, the top-order, comprising skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli looks a formidable force. India might just be tempted to give more batting time to all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel and finishers Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant ahead of the Super 12s.

The fast-bowling unit lacks some consistency still, but Mohammed Shami’s fine return presents encouraging signs, as does Yuzvendra Chahal being among the wickets.

New Zealand, meanwhile, would be keen on bettering their batting performance after a poor outing against South Africa. Daryl Mitchell would be closely looked at, having been out of action recently with injury, as skipper Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill too, seek form. The bowling is well-rounded as ever, and is further bolstered by Lockie Ferguson’s return, who missed the recent tri-series with injury.

On team line-ups and recent form, India begin favourites for the last warm-up game.

Where to watch New Zealand vs India T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up live

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the New Zealand vs India match live on TV. The match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar application and website.