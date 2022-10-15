'We asked many specialists', Rohit Sharma explains how Jasprit Bumrah got ruled out of T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia with a back injury as the selectors and the management wanted no risks over the pacer's body.

Indian lost their premier speedster for the marquee ICC event owing to a back injury that first resurfaced ahead of the Asia Cup last month.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said the management and selectors had clear communication with the medical specialists over Jasprit Bumrah's injury status prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia. Rohit said the word from the doctors was that it would be too big a risk to carry the seamer for the marquee event.

India were forced to rule out their ace quick Bumrah from the T20 World Cup and appoint Mohammad Shami as his replacement after the speedster went down with a back injury ahead of the tournament.

Bumrah first picked up the back issue prior to the Asia Cup in UAE, from which he was sidelined, before the problem resurfaced ahead of the home T20Is against South Africa and he had to ultimately miss the flight for Down Under.

Rohit explained the process that went behind Bumrah's unfortunate ouster from the touring party and said they never wanted to risk his injury considering he has a long career ahead of him as the leader of India's pace pack.

Rohit Sharma opens up on Jasprit Bumrah's injury

"We asked many specialists for Jasprit Bumrah and all told it’ll be risky to play him. Bumrah is just 27-28. He has a lot of cricket ahead. The World Cup is a big stage, but his career is important," Rohit told the press at the ICC-organised all captain's media interaction in Melbourne prior to the T20 World Cup.

Bumrah's injury meant last-minute changes to India's World Cup touring contingent, with experienced pacer Mohammad Shami returning to the side and the addition of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur in the reserves.

Also Read - Rishabh Pant's left-handedness shall give him an edge, says Raina ahead of the T20 World Cup

Speaking of Shami, who went down with a positive Covid test prior to the home series against Australia last month and underwent rehab at the NCA, Rohit said the pacer is "looking good" to go come their first match against Pakistan on October 23.

"As far as we have heard, Shami is looking good," said the skipper on his seamer, who directly reached Brisbane ahead of the warm-up games. "We have always wanted to manage the workload better, unfortunately, it happens sometimes. That’s why we wanted players in the back to give them chance."

"Injuries are part and parcel of the sport, we play so many matches. We always wanted to maintain our bench strength. That’s why we play new players. Shami was in the farm. He practiced a lot in NCA," Rohit added.