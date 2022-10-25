Simon Taufel explains laws on dead-ball controversy; says umpires were right in giving India 3 byes

The ex ICC Elite Panel umpire clarified the air of controversy around the three byes that were given to India against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup thriller at MCG.

Simon Taufel explained why the umpires were right to give India three byes off a deflection from the stumps on the free hit.

Former ICC Elite Panel umpire Simon Taufel opened up on the ongoing controversy surrounding byes given in the final over of the Indian run-chase against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup clash on Sunday (October 23).

Taufel explained the laws on the dead ball, clarifying why three runs were awarded to India despite Virat Kohli being bowled off a free hit against left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz with 6 runs needed from the remaining three balls.

Nawaz got Kohli missing an attempted big shot towards the on-side before the ball duly crashed onto the stumps. The Indian batter, however, was alert to the situation and ran three from a deflection that went to the vacant deep-third region.

That eased up India's equation significantly and they propelled themselves to victory. But the incident threw light on the rules of the sport and why it wasn't declared a dead-ball by the standing umpire even as the ball hit the stumps.

The great Simon Taufel has now cleared the air on the issue and explained why the match officials were perfectly alright in declaring it three byes in India's favour.

Simon Taufel opens up on dead-ball controversy

Taking to social media, Taufel reiterated that a striker can't be bowled off a free hit and thus the ball to Kohli from Nawaz wasn't dead at the point it crashed onto the stumps.

Therefore, any deflection of the same could be counted towards the Indian scoreboard and Kohli and his batting partner Dinesh Karthik ensured it did.

"After the exciting climax to the India v Pakistan match at the MCG last night, l've been asked by many to explain the Byes that India scored after Kohli was bowled off the free hit," Taufel wrote.







"The umpire made the right decision in signalling Byes after the batters ran three following the ball hitting the stumps and rolling down to 3rd man."

"For a free hit, the striker cannot be out bowled and therefore the ball is NOT dead on hitting the stumps - the ball is still in play and all conditions under the Laws for Byes are satisfied," he added.

Also Read: Kohli lauds Ashwin's brace call in the final over of Pakistan game

Prior to the free-hit ball, though, Pakistan had a legitimate cause to be made for the waist-high no-ball that was called to be unfair on them. Nawaz bowled a full-toss at Kohli which was dispatched over square leg for a maximum before the umpires declared it a no ball.

But a closed-in replay confirmed that Kohli was standing almost outside the batting crease when he hit the ball that was dipping onto him, leading to panic in the Pakistan camp, with their skipper Babar Azam seen having an animated discussion with the umpires.