South Africa T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XI, Team Preview, Key Players, Fixtures and Schedule

South Africa find themselves in a challenging Super 12 group at the T20 World Cup 2022, with clashes set against India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

South Africa enter the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia with a young but talented squad that is expected to do well in those conditions.

South Africa look to build on their gains from the last year's edition of the T20 World Cup when the caravan rolls for the tournament's latest iteration in Australia, starting October 16.

The Proteas missed out on the semifinals in UAE on NRR count but won four of their five matches in a Super 12 group featuring Australia and England, something no one gave them a chance to do.

Led by Temba Bavuma, they are part of another challenging group in the Super 12 stage of the forthcoming event Down Under, set to face India, Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from the two preliminary round qualifiers.

Since their encouraging campaign in the Middle East, however, South Africa have played only a limited set of T20Is, winning six of their twelve games.

Overcoming the lack of strong preparations while continuing to fine-tune their game will be South Africa's biggest challenge heading to Australia for the three-week trip that gives them a chance to secure their maiden ICC World Cup trophy.

South Africa T20 World Cup history

Edition Finish Number of wins 2007 Super 8 4 2009 Semifinalists 5 2010 Super 8 2 2012 Super 8 2 2014 Semifinalists 3 2016 Super 10 2 2021 Super 12 4

South Africa Team News for T20 World Cup 2022

South Africa have retained most of the UAE touring contingent for the Australia trip bar the exception of middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen.

The end of the Kolpak in UK's English county system has also meant the return of an in-form Rilee Rossouw to the side after prolific performances in domestic T20 leagues around the world.

The selectors have also brought back left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell, who gives the bowling attack variety and options with the new ball.

Rise of young batter Tristan Stubbs has also bolstered the Proteas squad, which will be missing allrounder Dwaine Pretorious due to injury. Marco Jansen has been named as his replacement.

Complete South Africa squad and reserves: T20 World Cup 2022

Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Rillee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo

South Africa Predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2022

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Key Players

David Miller: Entering the T20 World Cup in scintillating form with the bat, Miller has blasted his runs at a strike-rate of 186.18 for the year, averaging 56.60. The left-hander has always been a terrific player of fast-bowling but in recent times, he has also made some impressive strides versus spin.

Heinrich Klaasen: In a group which puts South Africa up against minimum three Asian teams, Klaasen's spin-handling abilities will count for a lot. The right-hand batter and keeper gives South Africa edge for their oppositions on tactical front. He has a spin SR of 153.97 in T20Is with a healthy average of 33.87. Klaasen will be key to Proteas' fortunes.

South Africa schedule T20 World Cup 2022: Dates, Venues, Timings

Date Match Venues Time (IST) Oct 24 South Africa vs B1 Hobart 1:30 PM Oct 27 South Africa vs Bangladesh Sydney 8:30 AM Oct 30 South Africa vs India Perth 4:30 PM Nov 3 South Africa vs Pakistan Sydney 1:30 PM Nov 6 South Africa vs A2 Adelaide 5:30 AM

Related Topics:

New Zealand at T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XI, Team Preview, Squads, Key Players and Fixtures

India in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XI, Team Preview, Key Players and Schedule