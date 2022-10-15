SL vs NAM: Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 WC Match 1?

Sri Lanka will take on Namibia in the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Sunday, October 16.

Everything you need to know about the Sri Lanka vs Namibia fixture at the T20 World Cup 2022 and the match prediction for SL vs NAM

The T20 World Cup 2022 is set to kick start with the 2014 champions Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in a Group A match of the opening round at Geelong’s Simonds Stadium on Sunday. Sri Lanka enter the tournament on the back of a historic Asia Cup triumph in the UAE last month, wherein they defeated India once and Pakistan twice, including in the final, to clinch their sixth title. The Dasun Shanaka led side features a number of match winners, including the skipper himself, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksha and Kusal Mendis among others.

Namibia, meanwhile, will be keen to replicate or perhaps even better their showing from their maiden participation at the marquee event in the UAE last year. Gerhard Erasmus’ men had made it to the Super 12s with wins over Netherlands and Ireland, and defeated Scotland to finish fifth in their Group. Earlier this year, they had defeated Zimbabwe 3-2 in a five-match series, with Erasmus leading the way with the bat. Left-arm quick Ruben Trumpelmann and all-rounder David Wiese are the other key players, with the latter adding great value to the setup, having played 311 T20 games till date.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XIs for SL vs NAM

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathliaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Namibia

Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Weather Report at Geelong for SL vs NAM T20 WC game

A fairly cold weather is expected throughout Sunday in Geelong, with cold and overcast conditions likely to assist new-ball bowlers.

Will toss affect the Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Grounds in Australia usually eliminate the toss factor in T20Is. In the only T20I played at the venue till date - back in 2017 - Sri Lanka defeated the hosts by two wickets in a last-ball thriller.

Where to watch SL vs NAM T20 World Cup 2022 Live

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has been Sri Lanka’s premier match-winner in white-ball cricket in recent times, and is currently ranked third and fourth in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings for bowlers and all-rounders respectively.

Dasun Shanaka

Skipper Dasun Shanaka has been inspirational as a leader and all-rounder in Sri Lanka’s recent rise, which included the Asia Cup 2022 triumph in the UAE last month.

David Wiese

David Wiese played his part in helping Namibia progress through to the Super 12s stage at the T20 World Cup last year, and brings in the experience of playing in a star-studded South Africa team and various T20 leagues across the globe.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 Match Prediction

Sri Lanka, the eighth-ranked team in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings, begin as hot favourites to be the first team to progress through to the Super 12s stage from Group A, given their recent form and the overall squad build-up. Under Shanaka, they defied odds to emerge victorious at the Asia Cup in the UAE, and have a well-rounded side to make an impact at the upcoming competition.

In Kusal Mendis, they have a reliable batter to carry the innings through, while the power-hitting rests on the shoulders of Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Danushka Gunathliaka, Shanaka and the rest. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana could be lethal with their mystery spin even in conditions more suited to pace, and the all-round skills of Chamika Karunaratne add to the overall depth. A dominant start in the opening round would keep the team in good stead, before they take on the superior team in the Super 12s, unless two of Namibia, UAE and Netherlands spring a surprise.

Ranked 14th in the T20I team rankings, Namibia have shown plenty of promise in recent times, none as significantly in their first-ever T20 World Cup participation last year. Into their fourth year of T20I cricket, Namibia have a 26-12 win-loss record in the format, and while most of the matches have come against the lower ranked teams, they’ve shown sparks of brilliance in the limited opportunities at a bigger stage. A strong fight against Sri Lanka would bolster their confidence ahead of their next two games in the group, which would be determinant of their progress in the competition.

With their form and team strength and having outplayed the opponents in a seven-wicket win in the only head-to-head T20I between the two sides - played last year - Sri Lanka are the favourites to win the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022.