Watch: Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth's reactions as India win off final ball against Pakistan

Stalwarts of Indian cricket Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth were seen jumping up in celebrations following the winning hit by India against arch-rivals Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 23).

Present at the iconic MCG to do commentary and broadcasting duties, Gavaskar and Srikkanth were seen jubilliant at the side of the boundary ropes when Indian lower-order batter R Ashwin dispatched left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz for a boundary over mid-off when the equation came down to 1 off 1.

While Ashwin retained all his calm and composure in executing the winning hit, Gavaskar and Srikkanth couldn't help but express their happiness the moment the renowned off-spinner smashed Nawaz over the in-field.

That made for amusing scenes where the great Sunil Gavaskar and his former India opening partner were seen jumping up in child-like enthusiasm over India's victory, joined by members of the Star Sports coverage team, including ex India seamer Irfan Pathan.

Gavaskar, Srikkanth celebrate India's win

Standing all too nervy and anxious at the edge of the boundary line, Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth couldn't control their emotions the moment Ashwin gave them the reason to celebrate with a much-needed boundary that got India's campaign off to a winning start.

Gavaskar and Srikkanth, still batting for India by heart, were seen jumping up in happiness for the win that shall boost Rohit Sharma & company's quest to reclaim the T20 World Cup crown.

Next to them, Pathan was also equally delighted over the triumph, as he applauded Ashwin and his batting partner Virat Kohli for securing the win.

While Ashwin hit the match-sealing boundary, India's run-chase was shepherded by Kohli's brilliant 82 not out off 53 deliveries, including 6 fours and 4 sixes. Recovering from a slow start, the Indian batting great produced a memorable end-overs flourish to help take India home.

India would be chuffed with their win and take a lot of heart from their critical No.3's knock under immense pressure at the MCG against the neighbours as they strive to go deep into the competition and clinch the coveted trophy.