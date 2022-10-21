'Bolo mat, distraction hota hai': Virat Kohli asks fans to keep silence during his net session at the MCG

The former India skipper requested this group of Indian fans to keep quiet when he is about to face a delivery at the nets.

Virat Kohli pleads silence from fans during his net session

The amusing clip seen on Twitter is from the nets at the MCG ground in the build-up to the high-voltage encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic venue on Sunday (October 23). Leaving no stone unturned for the much-anticipated clash, the former India skipper was seen preparing hard in the nets.

"Yaar... practise ke time na bolo mat, distraction hoti hai (please don't speak during the practise, it causes me distraction)," Kohli told to the fans who were clicking his pictures and creating the clip while urging him to hit the ball out of the park at the nets.

During the practice Virat Kohli calmly said something like this to the fans .@imVkohli 👑 pic.twitter.com/3X5LnNTQsV — Hemant Singh (@Hemant18327) October 20, 2022

Virat Kohli would be determined to make a strong statement with bat in hand come the Pakistan game. The Indian No.3 had earmarked this T20 World Cup as his next big goal and would love to be the man to take India to the coveted trophy.