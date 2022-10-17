Who will win today's WI vs SCO T20 World Cup 2022 Match? - West Indies vs Scotland Prediction, Group B

Two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies will take on Scotland at the start of their campaign in Hobart.

West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2022 Prediction for the preliminary round game; who will win the WI vs SCO Group B encounter?

After a riveting opening day for the T20 World Cup 2022 headlined by Namibia's inspiring victory over Sri Lanka in Group A, the curtains will be raised on Group B with the clash between two-time champions West Indies and their rising associate rivals Scotland.

West Indies will look to register an early victory to kick-off their campaign in a successful manner after much talk about their sustained decline in the shortest format. Why, the 2012 and 2016 winners failed to secure a direct bye towards the Super 12s round after clinching victory in only one of their five matches in UAE last year.

For Scotland, it will be another great opportunity to make a mark at the big stage after their encouraging entry to the main round at the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. They beat Bangladesh during the preliminary round on their way to the Super 12s.

There would be expectations in the Scottish cricketing circuit from the Richie Berrington-led side, something they would be determined to live upto and for once be the associate fairytale side in a marquee ICC event as they've always aspired to be.

West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XIs for WI vs SCO

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal

Weather Report at Hobart for WI vs SCO T20 WC game

The weather forecast is for dark clouds to hover around Hobart for this game. No rain is predicted during the playing hours of the WI vs SCO fixture but gloomy skies and temperatures around 10-12 C degrees shall play their part.

Will toss affect the West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2022 match?

It may does. Of the three men's T20Is previously held in Hobart, two have been won by the side batting first. However, the most recent men's T20I at the venue in 2018 was won by Australia when they chased against the West Indies, who would presumably looked to chase, putting Scotland's batting unit under pressure in the first half.

Key fantasy picks for WI vs SCO

Mark Watt

The left-arm spinner was Scotland's stand-out performer at the T20 World Cup in UAE. He took his 7 wickets at an ER of only 6.13 throughout the tournament.

Nicholas Pooran

The West Indies skipper's powerhitting abilities are well known. His team will need a lot of it in this T20 World Cup. He has a domestic T20 strike-rate of 141.61 after 253 matches.

Alzarri Joseph

Joseph's pace and bounce are expected to hold him in good stead in Australia. The young seamer has taken 10 wickets from his seven T20I outings for the West Indies.

West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2022 Match Prediction

Scotland would take a lot of heart from Namibia's shocking win over their much-fancied opposition in Sri Lanka a day earlier in Geelong. The fellow associates will enter the field in Hobart determined to turn the tables on the Caribbean men, who have been struggling for a while even in their preferred shortest format of the game.

But it would be a lie if one suggests they would start as favourites, especially at a Bellerive Oval ground with smaller boundary dimensions that would benefit Calypso Kings' lengthy batting unit, leathered with powerhitters at the top, middle and their lower order.

The former T20 World Cup champions started off as overwhelming favourites to a clinch a victory at the start of their campaign and take a giant leap towards qualifying for the Super 12s stage of the tournament. The key for them, however, would be to overcome their batting issues, in that their persistent troubles in rotating the strike and nullifying the alarming number of dot balls they continue to face.

In the recent 2-0 series defeat to Australia, West Indies faced a whopping 108 dot balls in Queensland, failing to make their 20-over quota count well enough to put the Aussies under the pump. If they can resolve this longstanding problem, it would also infuse greater freedom and consistency into the power-hitters' game.

For Scotland to compete, their bowling needs to rise to the occasion and ease things up for their batting unit, something they failed to do last winter in UAE, putting too much pressure on their top 6 to do the job all the time. If they can beat West Indies, it will be one of the more impressive upsets in recent T20 World Cup history.

Where to watch WI vs SCO live?

Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the WI vs SCO T20 World Cup game. Star's digital application 'Disney+Hotstar' will be streaming the fixture live.