Big Setback For Oman Players As They Yet To Get T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money

The Oman cricket team is one of the associate members of the International Cricket Council (ICC). It was back in 2014 when they became an associate from an affiliate member. Despite having an ICC membership, there has been a lot of chaos between the players and the Oman Cricket Board because of a pay dispute. Oman played in the T20 World Cup 2024, which transpired in the United States and the Caribbean in June.

Every country was given prize money by the International Cricket Council (ICC), where individual governing bodies stood with the terms and gave the funds to their players.

Chaos Between Oman Cricket Board And Players

On the contrary, the Oman Cricket Board has not given the money to their players, and nothing is certain as to when this dispute will be resolved. One of Oman’s veterans, Kashyap Prajapati, had a dream moment when he played against the likes of Australia and England last year. It was his second World Cup as he featured in the 2021 edition as well.

Prajapati is not alone in this, as the entire team is facing the same problem, and as a result, they have left the country after Oman Cricket denied to pay the players the US$ 225,000 prize money that the ICC announced. The Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024 got a massive prize money of US$ 2.45 million.

Rules Of ICC

As per the laws, all prize money was supposed to be distributed within 21 days after the conclusion of the event, and yet Oman cricket has not paid their players. Time and again, Oman’s players raised the issue in front of the team management, but they were told to focus on the matches.

“Our lives have been upended over this issue; we’ve lost our spot in the team, our contracts have been torn up, and we have been forced to leave the country. It’s just so confusing and we don’t understand why the ICC isn’t able to ensure we get paid the prize money we have earned, and why there isn’t a safe space for us to raise concerns?”, Prajapati told ESPNcricinfo.

