ICC slaps fine on Bangladesh bowler for 'inappropriate physical contact' with Nepal batter during T20 World Cup encounter

Bangladesh's star cricketer Tanzim Hasan Sakib received a fine of 15% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct after an altercation with Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel during their last game of the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024, which took place on June 16 at Kingstown.

According to a recent ICC release statement, Tanzim "walked towards Nepal batter Rohit Paudel in an aggressive manner and made inappropriate physical contact" after bowling a delivery. The incident happened just after the third over of Nepal's innings.

The on-field umpire had to stop them after both players exchanged a few words and displayed a lot of hand gestures. Following the incident, Bangladeshi skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was seen talking with the umpires.

Meanwhile, the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, Article 2.12, on "inappropriate physical contact with a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee, or any other person (including a spectator) during an international match," was found to have been breached by the Bangladeshi fast bowler during the crucial encounter.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib got an additional penalty point added to his disciplinary record

The 21-year-old player got an additional penalty point added to his disciplinary record. It was his first offence in the past 24 months. A cricket player is banned after collecting four or more demerit points in a 24-month period. Such points are then converted to suspension points. In addition to this, two suspension points are regarded as a ban from one Test, two ODIs, or two T20Is for the players.

The decision to fine the young pacer was taken by match referee Richie Richardson; thus, there was no need for a formal hearing as Tanzim accepted the sanction. The on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Nogajski, third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal, and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena all lodged charges against the Sylhet-born star.

Meanwhile, Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel was seen defending the controversy. The 21-year-old cricketer revealed that Sakib told him to hit, but he refused and ordered him to go back to continue his bowling in the crucial game.

"There's nothing between us. Just he came and he told me to hit. And I said, go and bowl. Nothing else," Rohit Paudel said after the match.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side has made it to the Super 8's of the marquee event, and they will be facing the Australian side in their opening game.

