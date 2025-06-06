Former Punjab Kings Batter Shines With POTM Performance In TNPL 2025

He made an unbeaten 82 off 50 balls.

Young gun Shivam Singh played an unbeaten innings of 82 in the opening match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 on Thursday. The right-hand batter smashed five boundaries and as many maximums, helping Dindigul Dragons to a convincing seven-wicket win over Lyca Kovai Kings at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground.

The Uttar Pradesh-based all-rounder also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Punjab Kings roped him in during the cash-rich league 2024 edition. Shivam is known for his hard-hitting skills and is a big name when it comes to local leagues across India.

Shivam Singh Smashes Lyca Kovai Kings in TNPL 2025

Talking about the game, while chasing a total of 150, Shivam started slow before switching gears and hitting some big shots. The opener got lucky as he was dropped on the score of one, but since then, he never looked back. He forged a stand of 64 runs for the second wicket alongside R. Vimal Khumar.

During his 82-run knock, Shivam showed his prowess by playing a few cut shots, sweeps, and also did not mind pulling the ball over the deep square leg region. Moments after he crossed his fifty, he took on Govinth, smashing back-to-back sixes as the defending champion finished off the things with 16 balls to spare.

Ravichandran Ashwin leads Dindigul Dragons

Earlier, the Dragons’ captain Ravichandran Ashwin decided to bowl first. His bowlers ensured that the decision was right, restricting the Kovai Kings to 149 for eight. It was B. Sachin from Kings who put up some fight, making 51 runs. He also built a strong partnership of 62 runs with Andre Siddarth for the third wicket to set a platform for the Kings. But then, a confusion between the duo resulted in Andre’s run out in the 13th over, and that was when the Dragons made a comeback in the game. Dindigul Dragons kept taking wickets at regular intervals, restricting the two-time champion to a below-par total.

