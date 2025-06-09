Strike Rate of 321, Out of Favour RCB All-Rounder Makes Statement With a 14-Ball 45 in TNPL 2025

He failed to get a single game with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025.

Chepauk Super Gillies all-rounder Swapnil Singh produced a brilliant display with the bat in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Monday.

Swapnil Singh’s aggressive knock

He amassed 45 runs from just 14 balls, hitting two fours and five sixes in the process and finished with an impressive strike-rate of 321.43.

Swapnil Singh had returned to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for IPL 2025 after the franchise brought him for INR 50 lakh at the mega auction last year. However, he failed to get a game in IPL 2025.

On Monday, Swapnil Singh walked out to bat at number six when Chepauk Super Gillies were 154/4 in the 17th over. N Jagadeesan (13) had just been dismissed and the task was cut out for Swapnil and Vijay Shankar (47) at the other end.

Swapnil Singh-Vijay Shankar stand

The duo of Swapnil Singh and Vijay Shankar then forged a 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket. That partnership took Chepauk Super Gillies to 210/5 in 19.4 overs when Swapnil Singh was dismissed.

After his dismissal, Chepauk Super Gillies added just a couple of more runs to the total as they put 212/7 on the board, losing Abhishek Tanwar and Dinesh Raj.

At the time of writing this report, Nellai Royal Kings were in trouble at 113/6 in the 15th over. Arun Karthik (32) and Muhammad Adnan Khaan (14*) were the unbeaten batters at the crease.

