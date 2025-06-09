News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Strike Rate of 321, Out of Favour RCB All-Rounder Makes Statement With a 14-Ball 45 in TNPL 2025
tamil-nadu-premier-league-tnpl

Strike Rate of 321, Out of Favour RCB All-Rounder Makes Statement With a 14-Ball 45 in TNPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 9, 2025 - 2 min read

He failed to get a single game with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025.

Strike Rate of 321, Out of Favour RCB All-Rounder Makes Statement With a 14-Ball 45 in TNPL 2025

Chepauk Super Gillies all-rounder Swapnil Singh produced a brilliant display with the bat in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Monday.

Swapnil Singh’s aggressive knock

He amassed 45 runs from just 14 balls, hitting two fours and five sixes in the process and finished with an impressive strike-rate of 321.43.

Swapnil Singh had returned to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for IPL 2025 after the franchise brought him for INR 50 lakh at the mega auction last year. However, he failed to get a game in IPL 2025.

On Monday, Swapnil Singh walked out to bat at number six when Chepauk Super Gillies were 154/4 in the 17th over. N Jagadeesan (13) had just been dismissed and the task was cut out for Swapnil and Vijay Shankar (47) at the other end.

Swapnil Singh-Vijay Shankar stand

The duo of Swapnil Singh and Vijay Shankar then forged a 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket. That partnership took Chepauk Super Gillies to 210/5 in 19.4 overs when Swapnil Singh was dismissed.

ALSO READ:

After his dismissal, Chepauk Super Gillies added just a couple of more runs to the total as they put 212/7 on the board, losing Abhishek Tanwar and Dinesh Raj.

At the time of writing this report, Nellai Royal Kings were in trouble at 113/6 in the 15th over. Arun Karthik (32) and Muhammad Adnan Khaan (14*) were the unbeaten batters at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chepauk Super Gillies
Cricket
IPL 2025
Swapnil Singh
Tamil Nadu Premier League
TNPL
TNPL 2025
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

[WATCH] Dindigul Dragons Skipper R Ashwin Furious With On-Field Umpire After Controversial Dismissal During TNPL Game

[WATCH] Dindigul Dragons Skipper R Ashwin Furious With On-Field Umpire After Controversial Dismissal During TNPL Game

R Ashwin scored 18 runs from 11 balls, hitting two fours and one six.
1:37 pm
Vishnu PN
SMP vs SS Dream11 Prediction: The Salem Spartans have a better unit and look more formidable, so they should win.

SMP vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 4 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

June 8, 2025
Darpan Jain
Shivam Singh Dindigul Dragons vs LKK TNPL 2025

Former Punjab Kings Batter Shines With POTM Performance In TNPL 2025

He made an unbeaten 82 off 50 balls.
June 6, 2025
Ashish Satyam

Watch: Camaraderie between Ashwin and TNPL teammate after angry viral video

Ravichandran Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons teammate Sarath Kumar were seen having a moment post the team's triumph in TNPL 2024 on Sunday in Chepauk. 
August 5, 2024
Rohit Sankar

‘In the last IPL…’ – Ashwin reveals reason behind new-found batting form in TNPL 2024

Even at the ripe old age of 37, Ashwin found it imperative to experiment with his game compulsively in order to remain contemporary.
August 4, 2024
Pratyusha Bhawar

Watch: Ashwin takes a stunning diving catch in Qualifier 2 of TNPL 2024

Dindigul Dragons captain Ravichandran Ashwin took a brilliant diving catch in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 on Friday, August 2. Qualifier 2 is underway between Dindigul and IDream Tiruppur 
August 3, 2024
Pratyusha Bhawar
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.