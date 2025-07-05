TNPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Final Live Telecast in India?

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons will clash for the TNPL 2025 title tomorrow.
After an exciting ninth edition, the Tamil Nadu Premier League is all set for the ultimate clash between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons on July 6. The defending champions, Dindigul Dragons, qualified for the TNPL 2025 Final after beating four-time champions, Chepauk Super Gillies, in Qualifier 2. Fans can find out the TNPL 2025 Final live streaming details here.
Previously, Ravichandran Ashwin and Co. won four out of their seven league stage matches to qualify for the Eliminator. They defeated Trichy Grand Cholas to book a spot in Qualifier 2. On the other hand, the Tamizhans, led by Sai Kishore, won five league stage fixtures to secure a top-two finish. This also included a nine-wicket victory over the Dindigul Dragons in the league stage.
However, a huge 79-run victory over the Super Gillies ensured their direct qualification to the TNPL 2025 summit clash. They would look to get their hands on the maiden TNPL trophy, while Ashwin’s Dragons would want to defend their title by winning the league in consecutive editions.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: K Rajkumar, Kanibalan K, Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, C V Achyuth, Daryl Ferrario, Prabanjan S, V Anovankar, Amith Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Tushar Raheja, Balu Surya, Sai Kishore (C), Esakkimuthu A, Mathivannan M, Mohamed Ali, Mohan Prasath, Pranav Raghavendra, Ragupathy Silambarasan, T Natarajan
Dindigul Dragons: Maan Bafna, R K Jayant, Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C) , Baba Indrajith, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Viju Arul, Rajwinder Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy
The Tamil Nadu Premier League Final between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons will start at 7:15 PM IST.
The Tamil Nadu Premier League Final will be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.
The Tamil Nadu Premier League Final will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
The Tamil Nadu Premier League Final will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.
