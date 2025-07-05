News
TNPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details
tamil-nadu-premier-league-tnpl

TNPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Final Live Telecast in India?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 5, 2025
2 min read

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons will clash for the TNPL 2025 title tomorrow.

TNPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details

After an exciting ninth edition, the Tamil Nadu Premier League is all set for the ultimate clash between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons on July 6. The defending champions, Dindigul Dragons, qualified for the TNPL 2025 Final after beating four-time champions, Chepauk Super Gillies, in Qualifier 2. Fans can find out the TNPL 2025 Final live streaming details here.

Previously, Ravichandran Ashwin and Co. won four out of their seven league stage matches to qualify for the Eliminator. They defeated Trichy Grand Cholas to book a spot in Qualifier 2. On the other hand, the Tamizhans, led by Sai Kishore, won five league stage fixtures to secure a top-two finish. This also included a nine-wicket victory over the Dindigul Dragons in the league stage.

However, a huge 79-run victory over the Super Gillies ensured their direct qualification to the TNPL 2025 summit clash. They would look to get their hands on the maiden TNPL trophy, while Ashwin’s Dragons would want to defend their title by winning the league in consecutive editions.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Dindigul Dragons Squads

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: K Rajkumar, Kanibalan K, Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, C V Achyuth, Daryl Ferrario, Prabanjan S, V Anovankar, Amith Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Tushar Raheja, Balu Surya, Sai Kishore (C), Esakkimuthu A, Mathivannan M, Mohamed Ali, Mohan Prasath, Pranav Raghavendra, Ragupathy Silambarasan, T Natarajan

Dindigul Dragons: Maan Bafna, R K Jayant, Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C) , Baba Indrajith, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Viju Arul, Rajwinder Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy

ALSO READ:

When Will TNPL 2025 Final Take Place?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League Final between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons will start at 7:15 PM IST.

Where Will TNPL 2025 Final Be Played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League Final will be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

Where to Watch TNPL 2025 Final Live Streaming in India?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League Final will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Where to Watch TNPL 2025 Live Telecast on TV in India?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League Final will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Dindigul Dragons
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
Ravichandran Ashwin
Sai Kishore
Tamil Nadu Premier League
TNPL 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

