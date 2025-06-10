News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Top 5 Players From TNPL 2025 Who Will Be In The Radar of IPL Teams
tamil-nadu-premier-league-tnpl

Top 5 Players From TNPL 2025 Who Will Be In The Radar of IPL Teams

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 10, 2025 - 4 min read

Here are five players from TNPL 2025 who could be on the radar of IPL franchises ahead of the 2026 season.

Top 5 Players From TNPL 2025 Who Will Be In The Radar of IPL Teams

The 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is one of several local domestic T20 leagues currently taking place in India. The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season might be over, but some teams would have already begun keeping a close eye on players competing in this league.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League’s 2025 season began on June 5 and is still in its early days. Eight teams — Chepauk Super Gillies, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Salem Spartans, Nellai Royal Kings, Dindigul Dragons, Trichy Grand Cholas, Lyca Kovai Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers are competing in TNPL 2025. We now take a look at five players from TNPL 2025 who could be on the radar of franchises ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

B Sachin (Lyca Kovai Kings)

Balasubramaniam Sachin is a left-handed batter who can be destructive on his day. The 21-year-old plays for Lyca Kovai Kings in TNPL and has made a positive first impression to the 2025 TNPL season.

Against Dindigul Dragons, the southpaw scored 51 runs from 38 balls, hitting six fours and a six. However, his efforts went in vain as Lyca Kovai Kings suffered a seven-wicket defeat. In TNPL 2024, Sachin scored 169 runs from three matches at an average of 84.50 and a strike-rate of 35.20. This also included two fifties in the three games.

Guruswamy Ajitesh (Nellai Royal Kings)

Guruswamy Ajitesh had a rather subpar TNPL 2024 season with Nllai Royal Kings, scoring 152 runs from seven matches at an average of 25.33 and a strike-rate of 124.56. This season too, he hasn’t had a promising start, having been dismissed for just seven runs against Trichy Grand Cholas in their opening match.

However, the 22-year-old is known to be a brutal big-hitter when he is in his groove, and there’s still a long way to go for TNPL 2025 to conclude. Afterall, IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could be keeping an eye on players like Ajitesh as they are in need of big-hitters. With 385 runs from 10 matches, Ajitesh was the top-scorer in the TNPL 2023 season.

Sonu Yadav (Nellai Royal Kings)

Sonu Yadav is ahandy all-rounder who can be relied for the big occasions, be it with the bat or the ball. In Nellai Royal Kings’ most recent match against Trichy Grand Cholas, Sonu finished with figures of 3/22 while also scoring an unbeaten 10 from eight balls to help his team win by five wickets.

ALSO READ:

In TNPL 2024, Sonu managed to score 118 runs from six innings while taking nine wickets. Sonu Yadav does have prior experience in the IPL, having been with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024. However, he did not get a game.

Esakkimuthu A (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans)

Esakkimuthu A is a 23-year-old right-arm medium pacer who is new to the cricketing scene in itself. He made his TNPL debut for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans during a game against Dindigul Dragons on Sunday and finished with figures of 4/26 from four overs. His figures helped Tiruppur Tamizhans wrap up Dindugul Dragons for just 93 and it eventually became a match-winning contribution. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Tushar Raheja (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans)

Tushar Raheja is a promising young wicketkeeper batter who plays for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the TNPL. He finished TNPL 2024 as the second-highest run-getter with 324 runs from nine matches. This season, too, the 24-year-old has got off to a promising start, scoring two fifties in as many matches. He has aggregated 144 runs from two matches in TNPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

B Sachin
Cricket
Esakkimuthu A
Guruswamy Ajitesh
Indian Premier League
IPL
IPL 2026
Sonu Yadav
Tamil Nadu Premier League
TNPL
TNPL 2025
Tushar Raheja
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: The Salem Spartans look slightly stronger, so they should win this contest and keep the momentum.

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 7 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

12:33 pm
Darpan Jain
Strike Rate of 321, Out of Favour RCB All-Rounder Makes Statement With a 14-Ball 45 in TNPL 2025

Strike Rate of 321, Out of Favour RCB All-Rounder Makes Statement With a 14-Ball 45 in TNPL 2025

He failed to get a single game with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025.
11:17 pm
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Dindigul Dragons Skipper R Ashwin Furious With On-Field Umpire After Controversial Dismissal During TNPL Game

[WATCH] Dindigul Dragons Skipper R Ashwin Furious With On-Field Umpire After Controversial Dismissal During TNPL Game

R Ashwin scored 18 runs from 11 balls, hitting two fours and one six.
June 9, 2025
Vishnu PN
SMP vs SS Dream11 Prediction: The Salem Spartans have a better unit and look more formidable, so they should win.

SMP vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 4 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

June 8, 2025
Darpan Jain
Shivam Singh Dindigul Dragons vs LKK TNPL 2025

Former Punjab Kings Batter Shines With POTM Performance In TNPL 2025

He made an unbeaten 82 off 50 balls.
June 6, 2025
Ashish Satyam

Watch: Camaraderie between Ashwin and TNPL teammate after angry viral video

Ravichandran Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons teammate Sarath Kumar were seen having a moment post the team's triumph in TNPL 2024 on Sunday in Chepauk. 
August 5, 2024
Rohit Sankar
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.