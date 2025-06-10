Top 5 Players From TNPL 2025 Who Will Be In The Radar of IPL Teams

Here are five players from TNPL 2025 who could be on the radar of IPL franchises ahead of the 2026 season.

The 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is one of several local domestic T20 leagues currently taking place in India. The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season might be over, but some teams would have already begun keeping a close eye on players competing in this league.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League’s 2025 season began on June 5 and is still in its early days. Eight teams — Chepauk Super Gillies, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Salem Spartans, Nellai Royal Kings, Dindigul Dragons, Trichy Grand Cholas, Lyca Kovai Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers are competing in TNPL 2025. We now take a look at five players from TNPL 2025 who could be on the radar of franchises ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

B Sachin (Lyca Kovai Kings)

Balasubramaniam Sachin is a left-handed batter who can be destructive on his day. The 21-year-old plays for Lyca Kovai Kings in TNPL and has made a positive first impression to the 2025 TNPL season.

Against Dindigul Dragons, the southpaw scored 51 runs from 38 balls, hitting six fours and a six. However, his efforts went in vain as Lyca Kovai Kings suffered a seven-wicket defeat. In TNPL 2024, Sachin scored 169 runs from three matches at an average of 84.50 and a strike-rate of 35.20. This also included two fifties in the three games.

Guruswamy Ajitesh (Nellai Royal Kings)

Guruswamy Ajitesh had a rather subpar TNPL 2024 season with Nllai Royal Kings, scoring 152 runs from seven matches at an average of 25.33 and a strike-rate of 124.56. This season too, he hasn’t had a promising start, having been dismissed for just seven runs against Trichy Grand Cholas in their opening match.

However, the 22-year-old is known to be a brutal big-hitter when he is in his groove, and there’s still a long way to go for TNPL 2025 to conclude. Afterall, IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could be keeping an eye on players like Ajitesh as they are in need of big-hitters. With 385 runs from 10 matches, Ajitesh was the top-scorer in the TNPL 2023 season.

Sonu Yadav (Nellai Royal Kings)

Sonu Yadav is ahandy all-rounder who can be relied for the big occasions, be it with the bat or the ball. In Nellai Royal Kings’ most recent match against Trichy Grand Cholas, Sonu finished with figures of 3/22 while also scoring an unbeaten 10 from eight balls to help his team win by five wickets.

In TNPL 2024, Sonu managed to score 118 runs from six innings while taking nine wickets. Sonu Yadav does have prior experience in the IPL, having been with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024. However, he did not get a game.

Esakkimuthu A (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans)

Esakkimuthu A is a 23-year-old right-arm medium pacer who is new to the cricketing scene in itself. He made his TNPL debut for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans during a game against Dindigul Dragons on Sunday and finished with figures of 4/26 from four overs. His figures helped Tiruppur Tamizhans wrap up Dindugul Dragons for just 93 and it eventually became a match-winning contribution. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Tushar Raheja (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans)

Tushar Raheja is a promising young wicketkeeper batter who plays for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the TNPL. He finished TNPL 2024 as the second-highest run-getter with 324 runs from nine matches. This season, too, the 24-year-old has got off to a promising start, scoring two fifties in as many matches. He has aggregated 144 runs from two matches in TNPL 2025.

