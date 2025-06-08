[WATCH] Dindigul Dragons Skipper R Ashwin Furious With On-Field Umpire After Controversial Dismissal During TNPL Game

R Ashwin scored 18 runs from 11 balls, hitting two fours and one six.

Dindigul Dragons captain Ravichandran Ashwin was furious after he was dismissed for 18 runs during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in Coimbatore on Sunday.

R Ashwin’s controversial dismissal

In the fifth over of Dindigul Dragons’ innings, Ashwin was struck LBW by R Sai Kishore. However, Ashwin vented his frustration towards the on-field umpire, with the all-rounder arguing the fact that Sai Kishore was bowling from over the stumps and that the ball missed hitting the leg stump. 4

To Dindigul Dragons’ dismay, they had already used up both their DRS reviews early on. Thus, R Ashwin had no choice but to make the long walk back after being dismissed in the fifth ball of the fifth over. He walked back by venting his frustration as he hit his pads with his bat. During his knock of 18 runs from 11 balls, Ashwin hit two fours and a six.

Dindigul Dragons endure forgettable outing

Having been asked to bat first, the Dindigul Dragons endured a forgettable outing. The R Ashwin-led side were all out for just 93 runs in 16.2 overs, with Shivam Singh top-scoring with 30 runs.

Apart from R Ashwin and Shivam Singh, only RK Jayant (18) managed to post double figure scores. For IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Esakkimuthu A was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4/26.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans easily chased down the target with nine wickets and 49 balls to spare. Wicketkeeper-batter Tushar Raheja played a match-winning knock of 65 runs from 39 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes.

