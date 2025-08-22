After Finding Form In T20 Blast, CSK All-rounder Smashes 54 off 24 Balls In The Hundred 2025 To Raise Retention Hopes For IPL 2026

The left-armer has been unstoppable in the T20 Blast as well
Sam Curran’s return to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 looked like a sign of glory days returning for his T20 international career and a proven match winner for the franchise.
The southpaw was just off a sensational season International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 having finished as the fifth highest run-scorer with 387 runs from 12 matches at an average of 55. He also claimed seven wickets from 13 matches at an economy of 8.44. He was then appointed Surrey’s T20 captain for the new season.
But when he arrived for IPL 2025, the good times faded very quickly as he was never allowed to settle back among familiar faces. As CSK’s campaign hit rock bottom the playing XI kept changing from match to match, Curran could muster up five appearances and scored one good fifty.
The doubts over the performances of all the players in the squad, with a couple of exceptions, persist as the five-time champions prepare for the IPL 2026 auction.
It looks as if Curran’s performances wont need to be scrutinised in an overall bad season because he has been rollicking form ever since returning to the UK.
In the T20 Blast, Curran’s Surrey team are top of the South Zone division while he has scored 296 runs from 14 innings at a strike rate of 135 and claimed 21 wickets at an average of 16 and an economy of 8.
In The Hundred 2025, Curran has carried on the form for Oval Invincibles scoring 166 runs and claiming 10 wickets from six matches so far. The 27-year-old showcased his finishing abilities on Thursday against Trent Rockets as the Invincibles went from a score of 70/2 after 60 balls to completing the chase of 172 with 11 balls to spare.
Curran played a big hand in the win by smashing six sixes and two boundaries in his knock of 54 off 24 balls. It included tearing apart pacer Sam Cook who was carted for three sixes and two sixes against David Willey.
Curran had the support from Jordan Cox who remained unbeaten on 58 on 32 balls and finished the chase with two boundaries against Ben Sanderson.