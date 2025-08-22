News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
csk chennai super kings sam curran ipl 2026 retention
the-hundred

After Finding Form In T20 Blast, CSK All-rounder Smashes 54 off 24 Balls In The Hundred 2025 To Raise Retention Hopes For IPL 2026

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 22, 2025
2 min read

The left-armer has been unstoppable in the T20 Blast as well

csk chennai super kings sam curran ipl 2026 retention

Sam Curran’s return to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 looked like a sign of glory days returning for his T20 international career and a proven match winner for the franchise.

The southpaw was just off a sensational season International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 having finished as the fifth highest run-scorer with 387 runs from 12 matches at an average of 55. He also claimed seven wickets from 13 matches at an economy of 8.44. He was then appointed Surrey’s T20 captain for the new season.

Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

VFB Fallersleben VFB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
22 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Denmark DEN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
23 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kuwait KWT

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – South Mackay
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Ipswich IPS

Gold Coast GCT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Toombul TMB

Northern Suburbs NSBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Maroochydore
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Sunshine Coast SSC

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Wynnum Manly WYN

Redlands RLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Toombul TMB

Valley VLLY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Ipswich IPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Western Suburbs WSS

University of Queensland UOQ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Ipswich IPS

Toombul TMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
22 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings

Sam Curran shakes off mediocre IPL 2025 for CSK ahead of IPL 2026 auction

But when he arrived for IPL 2025, the good times faded very quickly as he was never allowed to settle back among familiar faces. As CSK’s campaign hit rock bottom the playing XI kept changing from match to match, Curran could muster up five appearances and scored one good fifty.

The doubts over the performances of all the players in the squad, with a couple of exceptions, persist as the five-time champions prepare for the IPL 2026 auction.

ALSO READ:

It looks as if Curran’s performances wont need to be scrutinised in an overall bad season because he has been rollicking form ever since returning to the UK.

In the T20 Blast, Curran’s Surrey team are top of the South Zone division while he has scored 296 runs from 14 innings at a strike rate of 135 and claimed 21 wickets at an average of 16 and an economy of 8.

Sam Curran continues superb form in The Hundred 2025

In The Hundred 2025, Curran has carried on the form for Oval Invincibles scoring 166 runs and claiming 10 wickets from six matches so far. The 27-year-old showcased his finishing abilities on Thursday against Trent Rockets as the Invincibles went from a score of 70/2 after 60 balls to completing the chase of 172 with 11 balls to spare.

Curran played a big hand in the win by smashing six sixes and two boundaries in his knock of 54 off 24 balls. It included tearing apart pacer Sam Cook who was carted for three sixes and two sixes against David Willey.

Curran had the support from Jordan Cox who remained unbeaten on 58 on 32 balls and finished the chase with two boundaries against Ben Sanderson.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
Oval Invincibles
The Hundred 2025
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Zak Crawley England Test

England Test Batter Strengthens IPL 2026 Auction Prospects with Match-Winning Fifty in The Hundred 2025

It was a clean batting effort by the right-hand batter as he ended up being unbeaten for Northern Superchargers.
2:11 pm
Ashish Satyam
In a Warm-Up to the Ashes 2025–26, Jofra Archer Gets Rid of Steve Smith in The Hundred [WATCH]

In a Warm-Up to the Ashes 2025–26, Jofra Archer Gets Rid of Steve Smith in The Hundred [WATCH]

Jofra Archer and Steve Smith are set to lock horns in the Ashes later this year.
August 20, 2025
Vishnu PN

Former LSG Star Raises Stakes For IPL 2026 Auction With Fiery Spell In The Hundred 2025

The star bowler has gone unsold in the IPL 2025 auction
August 20, 2025
Samarnath Soory
ashleigh gardner gujarat giants wpl 2025 2025 womens odi world cup

Ahead Of The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup In India, Australia All-rounder Looks Back To Experience Of Captaining Gujarat Giants In WPL

The left-armer is currently leading Trent Rockets in The Hundred 2025
August 20, 2025
Samarnath Soory
RCB Batter and Manchester Originals Captain Phil Salt Pulls Off A Diving Full-Stretch One-Handed Catch in The Hundred 2025

RCB Batter Phil Salt Pulls Off A Diving Full-Stretch One-Handed Catch in The Hundred 2025 [WATCH]

But the Manchester Originals captain scored only a 20-ball 19 with the willow.
August 20, 2025
Sreejita Sen
Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025 Fantasy Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 21 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave.
August 20, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.