After Snubbed In The Hundred 2025 Draft, Pakistan Players Signed As Replacements By IPL-linked Franchises

The Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles have sold stakes to IPL franchise owners ahead of The Hundred 2025
Ahead of The Hundred 2025 draft, owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises showed special interest in investing in the competition as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) opened the doors through equity sales for all eight teams.
Reliance, which owns Mumbai Indians alongside other franchises in the International League T20, SA20 and Major League Cricket, bought a 49% stake in Oval Invincibles.
Manchester Originals is set to be renamed as Manchester Super Giants by the RPSG Group that owns Lucknow Super Giants and Durban Super Giants.
Meanwhile, Southern Brave have been taken over by the GMR Group, who own Delhi Capitals and Pretoria Capitals.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ owners were also keenly interested in buying a stake in Trent Rocket, but Chelsea Football Club’s owner Todd Boehly’s Cain International bagged the deal.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape owners Sun Group bought a majority stake in Northern Superchargers to round off the increased influence of IPL franchises for the 2025 season.
The uncertainty surrounding the recruitment of Pakistani players in the March draft was evident despite the assurances from the competition’s administration. Among 45 Pakistani players who registered for the Draft, none of them were purchased by the franchises.
India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy along with shifting the venue to Dubai where they played all their matches was followed by the border tensions between the two countries in May which further damaged the already flimsy ties between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board.
However, three months after both countries agreed to a ceasefire, Pakistan players Mohammed Amir were signed as replacements by the Sun Group-owned Northern Superchargers.
Amir and Imad have been roped in to replace Australian left-armer Ben Dwarshius and New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner.
Meanwhile, England’s new spin-bowling sensation Farhan Ahmed has been called on as replacement for Marchant de Lange by Manchester Originals. Kiwi hitter Mark Chapman will replace his countryman Rachin Ravindra for the first four games of the season.
West Indies spinner Akeal Hossain has been called on by Trent Rockets to replace South African all-rounder George Linde for two games.
The Hundred Men’s 2025 will begin on Tuesday with the clash between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles at the Lord’s.
