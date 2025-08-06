Bizarre Incident on Opening Day of The Hundred 2025, Fox Interrupts Match At Lord’s [WATCH]

England's 100-ball tournament started its fifth season on August 5.
A bizarre incident took place on the opening day of The Hundred 2025. The crowd witnessed a rare sight of a fox, interrupting the second match of the day, at the iconic Lord’s Stadium. It occurred during the Men’s match between the London Spirit and The Hundred 2024 champions, Oval Invincibles.
33/5
211/2
82/7
61/2
127/8
1/0
It entered the ground when the Invincibles needed 72 runs off 92 balls to claim the league opener. However, after a quick run into the ground, the fox found its way out and the match resumed after witnessing a rarest of halts in the history of the game.
Watch the bizarre moment here:
The London Spirit failed to provide a smashing start to their new season as they were folded for just 80 runs off 94 deliveries. Ashton Turner’s 21 runs off 14 balls at a fierce strike rate of 150 was the best knock from the side. Sam Curran and Rashid Khan starred with their three-wicket hauls as eight of the Spirit batters were dismissed for a single-digit score.
While chasing, the Invincibles’ openers, Will Jacks (24 off 24) and Tawanda Muyeye’s (18 off 20) run-a-ball start proved to be enough in a low-scoring clash. Eventually, a cameo from Curran (14 off 9) and two quick appearances of skipper Sam Billings (6 off 3) and Donovan Ferreira (9 off 5) sealed the maiden points on the board for the defending champions.
ALSO READ:
Liam Dawson bagged two wickets, but the Spirit continued their poor show from the previous edition, where they managed to win only one out of their eight group stage matches. Invincibles won the match by six wickets.
In contrast, the reigning champion London Spirit women’s started their 2025 campaign with a 17-run win over the Oval Invincibles women’s earlier in the day. Cordelia Griffith and Grace Harris notched up two blazing knocks of 50(29) and 89*(42), respectively. Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp put up a tough fight in the run chase but failed to clinch the opening fixture.
