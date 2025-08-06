News
Bizarre Incident on Opening Day of The Hundred 2025, Fox Interrupts London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Match At Lord's [WATCH]
the-hundred

Bizarre Incident on Opening Day of The Hundred 2025, Fox Interrupts Match At Lord’s [WATCH]

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 6, 2025
2 min read

England's 100-ball tournament started its fifth season on August 5.

Bizarre Incident on Opening Day of The Hundred 2025, Fox Interrupts London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Match At Lord's [WATCH]

A bizarre incident took place on the opening day of The Hundred 2025. The crowd witnessed a rare sight of a fox, interrupting the second match of the day, at the iconic Lord’s Stadium. It occurred during the Men’s match between the London Spirit and The Hundred 2024 champions, Oval Invincibles.

It entered the ground when the Invincibles needed 72 runs off 92 balls to claim the league opener. However, after a quick run into the ground, the fox found its way out and the match resumed after witnessing a rarest of halts in the history of the game.

Watch the bizarre moment here:

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles in The Hundred 2025

The London Spirit failed to provide a smashing start to their new season as they were folded for just 80 runs off 94 deliveries. Ashton Turner’s 21 runs off 14 balls at a fierce strike rate of 150 was the best knock from the side. Sam Curran and Rashid Khan starred with their three-wicket hauls as eight of the Spirit batters were dismissed for a single-digit score.

While chasing, the Invincibles’ openers, Will Jacks (24 off 24) and Tawanda Muyeye’s (18 off 20) run-a-ball start proved to be enough in a low-scoring clash. Eventually, a cameo from Curran (14 off 9) and two quick appearances of skipper Sam Billings (6 off 3) and Donovan Ferreira (9 off 5) sealed the maiden points on the board for the defending champions.

ALSO READ:

Liam Dawson bagged two wickets, but the Spirit continued their poor show from the previous edition, where they managed to win only one out of their eight group stage matches. Invincibles won the match by six wickets.

In contrast, the reigning champion London Spirit women’s started their 2025 campaign with a 17-run win over the Oval Invincibles women’s earlier in the day. Cordelia Griffith and Grace Harris notched up two blazing knocks of 50(29) and 89*(42), respectively. Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp put up a tough fight in the run chase but failed to clinch the opening fixture.

London Spirit
Oval Invincibles
The Hundred 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

northern superchargers sign mohammed amir imad wasim as replacement the hundred 2025

After Snubbed In The Hundred 2025 Draft, Pakistan Players Signed As Replacements By IPL-linked Franchises

The Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles have sold stakes to IPL franchise owners ahead of The Hundred 2025
1:26 pm
Samarnath Soory
The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Cricket League

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch The 100-ball Tournament in India?

The fifth season of the 100-ball tournament will commence on August 5.
10:44 am
Sreejita Sen
Form In The Hundred 2025 Could Decide T20 World Cup 2026 Fate For These England Players

Form In The Hundred 2025 Could Decide T20 World Cup 2026 Fate For These England Players

England selectors will have eyes on The Hundred 2025 with ICC tournament coming up.
August 3, 2025
Sandip Pawar
All You Need to Know About The Hundred 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings For Men's And Women's

All You Need to Know About The Hundred 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings For Men’s And Women’s

The only 100-ball tournament in the world will kick off its fifth season on August 5.
August 4, 2025
Sreejita Sen
lucknow super giants aim for jos buttler ipl 2026 trading lsg gt the hundred sa20

Gujarat Titans Star On LSG Radar As They Aim To Unite Global Line-Up Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

LSG finished seventh in the table while GT reached the playoffs
July 27, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Eoin Morgan London Spirit The Hundred

Former KKR Skipper Gets Into Director Board Of London Spirit Team in The Hundred

June 27, 2025
Aditya Ighe
