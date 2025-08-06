Bizarre Incident on Opening Day of The Hundred 2025, Fox Interrupts Match At Lord’s [WATCH]

England's 100-ball tournament started its fifth season on August 5.

A bizarre incident took place on the opening day of The Hundred 2025. The crowd witnessed a rare sight of a fox, interrupting the second match of the day, at the iconic Lord’s Stadium. It occurred during the Men’s match between the London Spirit and The Hundred 2024 champions, Oval Invincibles.

All matches (47) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 France tour of Sweden 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län France tour of Sweden 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 33/5 GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – KZK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 211/2 MEL 82/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 61/2 PHG 127/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – PUT – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW 1/0 MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – MWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 BBW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Standings

It entered the ground when the Invincibles needed 72 runs off 92 balls to claim the league opener. However, after a quick run into the ground, the fox found its way out and the match resumed after witnessing a rarest of halts in the history of the game.

Watch the bizarre moment here:

There's a fox on the field! 🦊 pic.twitter.com/3FiM2W90yZ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 5, 2025

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles in The Hundred 2025

The London Spirit failed to provide a smashing start to their new season as they were folded for just 80 runs off 94 deliveries. Ashton Turner’s 21 runs off 14 balls at a fierce strike rate of 150 was the best knock from the side. Sam Curran and Rashid Khan starred with their three-wicket hauls as eight of the Spirit batters were dismissed for a single-digit score.

While chasing, the Invincibles’ openers, Will Jacks (24 off 24) and Tawanda Muyeye’s (18 off 20) run-a-ball start proved to be enough in a low-scoring clash. Eventually, a cameo from Curran (14 off 9) and two quick appearances of skipper Sam Billings (6 off 3) and Donovan Ferreira (9 off 5) sealed the maiden points on the board for the defending champions.

ALSO READ:

Liam Dawson bagged two wickets, but the Spirit continued their poor show from the previous edition, where they managed to win only one out of their eight group stage matches. Invincibles won the match by six wickets.

In contrast, the reigning champion London Spirit women’s started their 2025 campaign with a 17-run win over the Oval Invincibles women’s earlier in the day. Cordelia Griffith and Grace Harris notched up two blazing knocks of 50(29) and 89*(42), respectively. Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp put up a tough fight in the run chase but failed to clinch the opening fixture.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.