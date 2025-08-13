CSK Trade Plans In Jeopardy As Delhi Capitals Star Continues To Boost His Stocks With 63 off 29 Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

There might attract interest from Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026

Donovan Ferreira is a prized asset for Jo’burg Super Kings in the SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC).The 27-year-old is a great option to bat in the lower middle-order, mostly at No. 6 and 7 and has often saved the team after top-order collapses while batting a healthy strike rate.

The South African is a possible target for Chennai Super Kings for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after his brief stint with Delhi Capitals in the 2025 season.

All matches (39) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – ABF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Kibworth England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLBL – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings

Delhi Capitals will look to resist CSK interest by retaining Donovan Ferreira for IPL 2026

The interest in his trade with DC has increased after his key contribution for TSK in the MLC 25 where he averaged 41 while scoring 248 runs from nine innings at a stunning strike rate of 213.79.

It was similar to his contributions in the domestic CSA T20 Challenge where he scored 279 runs from nine innings at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 182.

Ferreira’s ability to finish innings and games has been identified by Oval Invincibles as he scored valuable 122 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 174 in their title-winning 2024 season. He has been retained for The Hundred 2025 season and proved why he is valuable for any side.

ALSO READ:

Against Birmingham Phoenix on Tuesday, the Invincibles were struggling at 114/5 in 73 balls after a measured 44 off 30 balls from Jordan Cox when Ferreira took charge of the situation.

While wickets kept falling at the other end, the Proteas batter smashed six sixes and four boundaries taking the Invincibles’ score from 114 to 177 within a space of 24 balls.

Interest from Mumbai Indians a possibility for IPL 2026 auction

As Ferreira fell in Benny Howell’s bowling on 63 off 29 balls, his team had a fighting total of 180/8 in 100 balls.

Ferreira’s efforts were in vain as Birmingham Phoenix got their first win of the season through a blitzkrieg from captain Liam Livingstone. The England batter smacked 4,6,6,6,4 off star spinner Rashid Khan to take his side to a four-wicket victory with two balls left.

Reliance Group, who also own Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town and MI New York, have recently bought a minority stake in the Invincibles which could also see interest from MI for Ferreira.