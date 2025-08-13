CSK Trade Plans In Jeopardy As Delhi Capitals Star Continues To Boost His Stocks With 63 off 29 Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

There might attract interest from Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026
Donovan Ferreira is a prized asset for Jo’burg Super Kings in the SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC).The 27-year-old is a great option to bat in the lower middle-order, mostly at No. 6 and 7 and has often saved the team after top-order collapses while batting a healthy strike rate.
The South African is a possible target for Chennai Super Kings for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after his brief stint with Delhi Capitals in the 2025 season.
The interest in his trade with DC has increased after his key contribution for TSK in the MLC 25 where he averaged 41 while scoring 248 runs from nine innings at a stunning strike rate of 213.79.
It was similar to his contributions in the domestic CSA T20 Challenge where he scored 279 runs from nine innings at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 182.
Ferreira’s ability to finish innings and games has been identified by Oval Invincibles as he scored valuable 122 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 174 in their title-winning 2024 season. He has been retained for The Hundred 2025 season and proved why he is valuable for any side.
ALSO READ:
Against Birmingham Phoenix on Tuesday, the Invincibles were struggling at 114/5 in 73 balls after a measured 44 off 30 balls from Jordan Cox when Ferreira took charge of the situation.
While wickets kept falling at the other end, the Proteas batter smashed six sixes and four boundaries taking the Invincibles’ score from 114 to 177 within a space of 24 balls.
As Ferreira fell in Benny Howell’s bowling on 63 off 29 balls, his team had a fighting total of 180/8 in 100 balls.
Ferreira’s efforts were in vain as Birmingham Phoenix got their first win of the season through a blitzkrieg from captain Liam Livingstone. The England batter smacked 4,6,6,6,4 off star spinner Rashid Khan to take his side to a four-wicket victory with two balls left.
Reliance Group, who also own Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town and MI New York, have recently bought a minority stake in the Invincibles which could also see interest from MI for Ferreira.