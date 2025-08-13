News
donovan ferreira birmingham phoenix vs oval invincibles the hundred 2025
the-hundred

CSK Trade Plans In Jeopardy As Delhi Capitals Star Continues To Boost His Stocks With 63 off 29 Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 13, 2025
2 min read

There might attract interest from Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026

donovan ferreira birmingham phoenix vs oval invincibles the hundred 2025

Donovan Ferreira is a prized asset for Jo’burg Super Kings in the SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC).The 27-year-old is a great option to bat in the lower middle-order, mostly at No. 6 and 7 and has often saved the team after top-order collapses while batting a healthy strike rate.

The South African is a possible target for Chennai Super Kings for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after his brief stint with Delhi Capitals in the 2025 season.

Delhi Capitals will look to resist CSK interest by retaining Donovan Ferreira for IPL 2026

The interest in his trade with DC has increased after his key contribution for TSK in the MLC 25 where he averaged 41 while scoring 248 runs from nine innings at a stunning strike rate of 213.79.

It was similar to his contributions in the domestic CSA T20 Challenge where he scored 279 runs from nine innings at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 182.

Ferreira’s ability to finish innings and games has been identified by Oval Invincibles as he scored valuable 122 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 174 in their title-winning 2024 season. He has been retained for The Hundred 2025 season and proved why he is valuable for any side.

ALSO READ:

Against Birmingham Phoenix on Tuesday, the Invincibles were struggling at 114/5 in 73 balls after a measured 44 off 30 balls from Jordan Cox when Ferreira took charge of the situation.

While wickets kept falling at the other end, the Proteas batter smashed six sixes and four boundaries taking the Invincibles’ score from 114 to 177 within a space of 24 balls.

Interest from Mumbai Indians a possibility for IPL 2026 auction

As Ferreira fell in Benny Howell’s bowling on 63 off 29 balls, his team had a fighting total of 180/8 in 100 balls.

Ferreira’s efforts were in vain as Birmingham Phoenix got their first win of the season through a blitzkrieg from captain Liam Livingstone. The England batter smacked 4,6,6,6,4 off star spinner Rashid Khan to take his side to a four-wicket victory with two balls left.

Reliance Group, who also own Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town and MI New York, have recently bought a minority stake in the Invincibles which could also see interest from MI for Ferreira.

Delhi Capitals
Donovan Ferreira
IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians
Oval Invincibles
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 69 runs in 27 balls, comprising seven boundaries and five maximums.

RCB Star Gets a Mouthful From Friend, Responds With a Rapid Match-Winning Knock To Push IPL 2026 Retention Case

He remained unbeaten on 69 runs in 27 balls, comprising seven boundaries and five maximums.
9:19 am
Darpan Jain
leus du plooy jsk csk sa20 ipl 2026 the hundred southern brave

CSK's Latest Signing For Sister Franchise And Future Teammate Sizzle To Push Case For Maiden IPL Gigs

The pair added 75 in just 58 balls to lead their team to an easy victory
August 11, 2025
Samarnath Soory
James Anderson Manchester Originals vs London Spirit MNR vs LNS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025 Match 9

MNR vs LNS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 9 – 11/08/2025

Match prediction for Manchester Originals vs London Spirit in Manchester.
August 12, 2025
Darpan Jain
Former Delhi Capitals Star Lights Up the Hundred 2025 With Unbeaten 70 off 45, Bolsters IPL 2026 Auction Hopes

Former Delhi Capitals Star Lights Up The Hundred 2025 With Unbeaten 70 off 45, Bolsters IPL 2026 Auction Hopes

He was named Match Hero for his match-winning knock.
August 10, 2025
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians Batter Jonny Bairstow Continues Impressive Run in The Hundred 2025, Pushes Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians Batter Continues Impressive Run in The Hundred 2025, Pushes Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 86 runs off 50 balls at a strike rate of 172.
August 10, 2025
Sreejita Sen
mumbai indians the hundred all time xi jasprit bumrah rohit sharma kieron pollard

Four Mumbai Indians Players Named In All-time T20 XI By The Hundred Stars

It also features two CSK players as well as three former superstars
August 9, 2025
Samarnath Soory
