Former LSG Star Raises Stakes For IPL 2026 Auction With Fiery Spell In The Hundred 2025

The star bowler has gone unsold in the IPL 2025 auction
There is no doubt that New Zealand’s Matt Henry is going through an unplayable phase in his career. The 34-year-old has so far claimed 73 wickets from his last 43 international innings at an incredible average just above 15.
In the County Championship 2025, the Kiwi speedster has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 31 in four matches for Somerset.
In the T20 Blast, the Kiwi pacer has an economy of 7, an outstanding average of 17 while claiming 16 wickets from 10 games.
During this time, there have been multiple magical moments from Henry. The former Punjab Kings speedster claimed 7-67 at Christchurch against Australia and spit fire in his spell of 5-15 at Bengaluru that helped New Zealand to their first-ever Test series win in India.
Against Sri Lanka at home, he claimed 14 wickets from six matches that helped the Black Caps clinch both the T20I and ODI series with ease.
He was also the highest wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy 2025 with 10 wickets from four games. India, who won the title by beating New Zealand in the final, were lucky to see Henry injured before the match.
In the recent Test series against Zimbabwe, Henry returned figures of 6-39, 3-51, 5-40 and 2-16. In the subsequent Tri-series final against South Africa, Henry defended just seven runs in the final over and also finished as the top wicket-taker in the series with 10 scalps from four matches at an economy of 8.
His unstoppable form continued in The Hundred 2025 with Welsh Fire as Henry bowled his quota of 20 balls out of which 16 were dots while claiming two wickets for just five runs.
As a result, Southern Brave were able to score only 129/8 in 100 balls.
This rampaging form of Henry should clearly send a message to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 franchises which have left him in the ‘Unsold Players’ list for the 2025 season.
Henry has played one season each for Punjab Kings (IPL 2023) and Lucknow Super Giants (IPL 2024) and has claimed two wickets from six matches.
LSG could clearly welcome Henry back for IPL 2026 by targeting him in the auction as their pace department had let them down in the recent season where they finished seventh in the points table.