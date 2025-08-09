Four Mumbai Indians Players Named In All-time T20 XI By The Hundred Stars

It also features two CSK players as well as three former superstars

Mumbai Indians have dominated the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the best part of the last decade as the league’s popularity exploded worldwide bringing in a new era of cricket that is dominated by franchise leagues.

As the T20 ecosystem grew, West Indies players developed into the marquee globe trotters as players from other countries put aside their central contracts to ply their trade in these cash-rich leagues.

The Hundred, England and Wales Cricket Board’s flagship tournament, has also attracted many of these superstars for the past five years along with unearthing players in their domestic circuit.

Mumbai Indians and West Indies star dominate The Hundred 2025 all-time T20 XI

Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid and Gus Atkinson all superstars in their own right picked their all-time cricket XI while speaking to Sky Sports as they picked a total of four MI stalwarts which also included five West Indies players who are generational greats.

Buttler, who has played for Rajasthan Royals and MI, picked Chris Gayle as his pick for the opening slot while Adil Rashid picked Rohit Sharma for the second opening position.

“I played against him many times. Within a few balls, he can take the game away from you very quickly and effortlessly,” Rashid said.

Root, who recently became the second highest runscorer in Test history, threw in the wildcard and picked Sir Vivian Richards for the No.3 slot.

Even though the two-time World Cup winner retired two decades before the birth of T20 cricket, cricketing greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli had repeatedly spoken about their admiration for him.

“I would absolutely loved Viv Richards play this format. He had so much swagger and aura around him,” Root said.

Besides Richards, England stars also picked Brian Lara, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell in their XI. Gus Atkinson, meanwhile, placed 2022 T20 World Cup hero Sam Curran in the team. Curran was the Player of the Tournament in Australia as he claimed 13 wickets from six matches at an economy of 6.5 as England clinched their second T20 crown.

Curran was the second Chennai Super Kings player in the team as Brook picked Ravindra Jadeja for the No.7 spot.

Shoaib Akhtar, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga named in all-time XI

There was also place for Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar along with Jasprit Bumrah, who was picked for his control and variations in the shortest format.

MI and Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga was the final pick. Malinga held the record for most T20 wickets by a fast bowler with 390 scalps when he retired in 2020.

The Hundred players’ all-time Cricket XI:

Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Viv Richards, Brian Lara, Sam Curran, Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Akhtar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.