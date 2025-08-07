News
Injured England Star Ben Stokes Joins The Hundred Franchise In New Role After ENG vs IND Test Series
the-hundred

Injured England Star Joins The Hundred Franchise In New Role After ENG vs IND Test Series

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 7, 2025
3 min read
Injured England Star Ben Stokes Joins The Hundred Franchise In New Role After ENG vs IND Test Series

After playing an instrumental role in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, the England cricketers have quickly moved on to The Hundred 2025. Even the England captain Ben Stokes couldn’t stay away from the competition and has joined the new team despite suffering from an injury.

Stokes Joins Northern Superchargers In A New Role

Stokes wants to contribute to his side’s success and has joined Northern Superchargers, coached by head coach Andrew Flintoff, as a mentor for the 2025 season. The all-rounder has represented Northern Superchargers since the inception of The Hundred. He sustained a shoulder injury during the fourth Test that ruled him out of the series decider against India at The Oval. The southpaw would not have been fit to play in any case. He announced his decision in February to keep his fitness in check ahead of the highly anticipated Ashes 2025 Down Under.

“You will see me knocking about the Hundred, not in a playing way, I had to make a decision in January if I would participate in the comp, but that was after my hamstring surgery. I said I’d still like to be a part of it, so I will be milling about. I won’t have a notebook and pen. I said I would come and give my time to the team. I will be cracking on with my rehab,” Stokes was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo earlier this year.

The 34-year-old has played only five matches for the Northern Superchargers across four years, between the 2021 and 2024 seasons. He aggregated just 14 runs and five wickets in the period. He had sustained a hamstring tear that ruled him out of the last season and had himself pulled his name out of the 2025 edition earlier in the year.

Notably, the franchise will kickstart their campaign by squaring off against Welsh Fire at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday.

ALSO READ

Ben Stokes’s Stats in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025

Stokes showcased a stunning form during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The left-hand batter amassed 304 runs in the series, averaging 43.43, which included a hundred. He also shone bright with the ball, being the leading wicket-taker of the tournament after the fourth Test. The right-arm pacer picked up 17 wickets in four matches, averaging 25.23, including a fifer. Despite missing the fourth Test, Stokes finished as the third leading wicket-taker of the series.

His century and six-wicket blitz at Old Trafford had exacted a massive toll on his body, ruling him out of a thrilling series finale that India clinched by six runs to level the series. The most notable thing about his performance was his ability to bowl long spells. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
Northern Superchargers
The Hundred 2025
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

