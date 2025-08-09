Punjab Kings Pacer Lights Up The Hundred 2025 With Scorching Spell, Makes Strong Case For IPL 2026 Retention

The star has played for four different franchises in the last four IPL seasons

Franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are always on the lookout for Lockie Ferguson. The Kiwi pacer might be on the constantly-injured list, but there is none like him when he is fit.

After three seasons with three different franchises – Gujarat Titans (2022), Kolkata Knight Riders (2023) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2024) – Punjab Kings roped in the speedster for the 2025 season for INR 2 crore.

In the opening few games of the season, he bowled vital spells in the Powerplay and at the death as PBKS raced to the top of the table with their all-round performances.

All matches (61) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – WOR – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KGC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – PCR – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – JOR 112/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL – PRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PENG – SEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – PRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – KLPR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – SHLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGY – SLGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – FRA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings

Lockie Ferguson makes case for IPL 2026 retention with The Hundred 2025 spell

But then he suffered an unfortunate hamstring injury midway through bowling in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad and had to be taken off the field. Later PBKS’ bowling coach James Hopes confirmed that Ferguson is more or less out of the season as the recovery would take more than four weeks. PBKS brought in another Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson as his replacement in the later stages of the tournament as the team broke the curse of Playoffs to reach their first final in 11 years.

This uncertainty made Ferguson a journeyman in the IPL for the past few seasons as he was able to play more than eight matches in a single season only once in seven years.

ALSO READ:

In The Hundred 2025 he showcased how big of an asset he is with a spell of 3-20 from 20 balls to set up Trent Rocket’s six-wicket victory against Birmingham Phoenix.

After electing to bat first at Edgbaston, Birmingham captain Liam Livingstone saw his top-order destabilised by David Willey (15 balls, 1-14) and Akeal Hossein (20 balls,1-25). Ferguson then sent back Anuerin Donald, Joe Clarke and Livingstone who was the top scorer with 39 off 30 balls. Despite late efforts from Dan Mousley (18 not out off 10 balls) and Benny Howell (13 not out off 8 balls), Birmingham were only able to post 122/6 in 100 balls.

In reply, Tom Banton (43 off 29 balls), Rehan Ahmed (25 off 16 balls) and Max Holden (22 not out off 13 balls) completed the task with 22 balls to spare to take their team to second in the table.

PBKS to take a risk by retaining Lockie Ferguson?

The suspense over Ferguson’s continuation with PBKS for IPL 2026 will continue till the retentions are announced due to his injury list.

The fact that he didn’t attract a bidding war in the last auction means PBKS will look to bring him by releasing him into the auction and getting him back at the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.