Punjab Kings Pacer Lights Up The Hundred 2025 With Scorching Spell, Makes Strong Case For IPL 2026 Retention

The star has played for four different franchises in the last four IPL seasons
Franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are always on the lookout for Lockie Ferguson. The Kiwi pacer might be on the constantly-injured list, but there is none like him when he is fit.
After three seasons with three different franchises – Gujarat Titans (2022), Kolkata Knight Riders (2023) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2024) – Punjab Kings roped in the speedster for the 2025 season for INR 2 crore.
In the opening few games of the season, he bowled vital spells in the Powerplay and at the death as PBKS raced to the top of the table with their all-round performances.
112/10
But then he suffered an unfortunate hamstring injury midway through bowling in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad and had to be taken off the field. Later PBKS’ bowling coach James Hopes confirmed that Ferguson is more or less out of the season as the recovery would take more than four weeks. PBKS brought in another Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson as his replacement in the later stages of the tournament as the team broke the curse of Playoffs to reach their first final in 11 years.
This uncertainty made Ferguson a journeyman in the IPL for the past few seasons as he was able to play more than eight matches in a single season only once in seven years.
In The Hundred 2025 he showcased how big of an asset he is with a spell of 3-20 from 20 balls to set up Trent Rocket’s six-wicket victory against Birmingham Phoenix.
After electing to bat first at Edgbaston, Birmingham captain Liam Livingstone saw his top-order destabilised by David Willey (15 balls, 1-14) and Akeal Hossein (20 balls,1-25). Ferguson then sent back Anuerin Donald, Joe Clarke and Livingstone who was the top scorer with 39 off 30 balls. Despite late efforts from Dan Mousley (18 not out off 10 balls) and Benny Howell (13 not out off 8 balls), Birmingham were only able to post 122/6 in 100 balls.
In reply, Tom Banton (43 off 29 balls), Rehan Ahmed (25 off 16 balls) and Max Holden (22 not out off 13 balls) completed the task with 22 balls to spare to take their team to second in the table.
The suspense over Ferguson’s continuation with PBKS for IPL 2026 will continue till the retentions are announced due to his injury list.
The fact that he didn’t attract a bidding war in the last auction means PBKS will look to bring him by releasing him into the auction and getting him back at the IPL 2026 auction.
