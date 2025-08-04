News
The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Cricket League
the-hundred

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch The 100-ball Tournament in India?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 4, 2025
2 min read

The fifth season of the 100-ball tournament will commence on August 5.

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Cricket League

The Hundred 2025 will kick off on August 5 with the opening clash involving the 2024 winners, the London Spirit and the Oval Invincibles. The group stage will witness 32 exciting clashes between eight franchises. They are – London Spirit, Oval Invincibles, Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire. Fans can check out The Hundred 2025 live streaming details here.

The men’s and women’s fixtures will mirror each other, with the same teams playing against the same opponents in both leagues. The women’s fixtures will be followed by the men’s in the league. The group-stage topper will directly qualify for the Final. Whereas the second and third-placed sides will lock horns in the Eliminator on August 30 at The Oval to seal a place in the ultimate clash, which will be played on August 31 at Lord’s.

Notably, the Oval Invincibles have been the most successful franchise of the league so far. They have won the women’s title in consecutive years, in 2021 and 2022, before claiming two back-to-back men’s titles in 2023 and 2024.

Check out the squads and match schedule of The Hundred 2025 here.

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming in India?

The Hundred 2025 live streaming in India will be available on the SonyLiv and FanCode app and website.

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch The Hundred 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

ALSO READ:

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming in UK, Australia, South Africa, and Rest of the World?

The Hundred 2025 live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.

  • UK: Sky Sports, Sky Go, BBC Sport
  • Australia: FOX Sports, Kayo Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport
  • South Africa: SuperSport network, DStv Now
  • USA: Willow TV, ESPN+
  • Caribbean: ESPN

The Hundred 2025: Where Will The Match Take Place?

This 100-ball tournament will be played across seven stadiums in England. They include the Lord’s, Trent Bridge, Oval, Edgbaston, Rose Bowl, Headingley, and Sophia Gardens.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

