Shimron Hetmyer Goes Berserk in Global Super League 2025 Against His International Teammate Fabian Allen
watch

[WATCH] 5 Sixes in an Over! Shimron Hetmyer Goes Berserk in Global Super League 2025 Against His International Teammate

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 17, 2025
2 min read

Shimron Hetmyer came in and turned the game around in the tenth over.

Shimron Hetmyer Goes Berserk in Global Super League 2025 Against His International Teammate Fabian Allen

Shimron Hetmyer lit up Providence Stadium with a stunning knock in the Global Super League 2025 semifinal on July 16. He smashed 39 runs from just 10 balls, including five sixes in a single over against his West Indies teammate Fabian Allen, and helped Guyana Amazon Warriors defeat Hobart Hurricanes to book a spot in the final.

Shimron Hetmyer Turns the Game in One Over, Smashes Five Sixes off Fabian Allen

Guyana were struggling at 42 for 3 in the ninth over while chasing 126. Hetmyer came in and turned the game around in the tenth over. Allen was brought into the attack, and Hetmyer went after him. The first ball was sent over long-on for six. The second ball was dropped by Odean Smith at long-on but still went for six. Then Hetmyer hit a straight six into long-off, followed by two more big hits over the leg side.

The over went for 32 runs and completely changed the match. Guyana reached 75 for 3 at the halfway point. Hetmyer hit one more six in the next over before getting out to Usama Mir, caught by Jackson Bird. He scored 39 runs from just 10 balls, including six sixes, at a strike rate of 390. By then, the job was mostly done. Moeen Ali finished the chase and took the team to victory with four wickets and 21 balls remaining.

Earlier, Hurricanes were bowled out for 125 in 16.1 overs. Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Moeen Ali and Imran Tahir picked up two each. Allen was the top scorer for Hurricanes with 28 runs. Motie was named Player of the Match.

ALSO READ:

From MLC Heroics to GSL Impact: Shimron Hetmyer Back in Rhythm

Lately, Hetmyer has been in excellent touch, especially when it comes to finishing games. Before the Global Super League, he played a key role for Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket 2025 season, where he helped the team win three matches in a row from tough situations. He scored 340 runs in eight games with a strong average of 68 and a strike rate of over 209. After a few quiet outings in the GSL, his quick 39 has come at a perfect time as West Indies prepare for their T20 series against Australia, starting July 20 at Sabina Park.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Fabian Allen
GSL 2025
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Shimron Hetmyer
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

