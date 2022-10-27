Watch: Glenn Maxwell practices wicketkeeping after Matthew Wade becomes Covid positive

Australia do not have a back-up wicketkeeper in their World Cup squad after not naming one as Inglis' replacement.

Australia have found themselves in a spot of bother in the ongoing T20 World Cup with multiple COVID positive case. Adam Zampa missed the previous game against Sri Lanka for the same reason and now Matthew Wade has been tested positive for the virus. However, he will be allowed to play the crucial game against England on Friday (October 28) at the MCG.

According to the ICC rules, a COVID positive player will be allowed to play in the playing XI and won’t be isolated like it used to happen before. Having said that, it seems Australia are already preparing themselves for the worst situation as Glenn Maxwell was seen taking throwdowns with gloves in his hands ahead of the England game on Thursday (October 27).

While there is no confirmation yet if Wade will miss the encounter on Friday but it seems Australia are being cautious about the situation. Interestingly, when Josh Inglis, the reserve wicketkeeper, got injured only a day before the Super 12 round started, the hosts decided to take a risk and include Cameron Green in the squad.

Captain Aaron Finch had also admitted that they were taking a risk by not having a back-up wicketkeeper in their line-up. Their worst fears have come true now and it remains to be seen if Wade manages to get fit to play against England.

Glenn Maxwell was spotted doing some wicketkeeping drills at training today... in case Matthew Wade is not fit enough to play, perhaps? #T20WorldCup #AUSvENGpic.twitter.com/HnoNG6in3d — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) October 27, 2022

Glenn Maxwell opens up on his wicketkeeping experience

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell also opened up on his wicketkeeping experience in his career so far and didn’t seem too worried about the situation. While the all-rounder revealed that he would be the last one in the team to take the gloves, Maxwell stated that he has donned the wicketkeeper’s role in Premier cricket and charity matches before.

Perhaps, the man has done it in a Test match once against Pakistan. “I did it (last time wore the gloves) in a Test match when Misbah got a hundred off 50 balls. So I am the last person in this team to keep in a Test match or keep for Australia from the actual keepers. I kept in Premier cricket, I’ve kept in a lot of charity games, because I just didn’t want to field.

“I’ve kept pretty much most of the way through juniors. I think I’m number one (wicketkeeper) (laughs). Bull (David Warner) wants to do it because he doesn’t want to field,” Maxwell said.

Interestingly, Warner’s name had come as back-up wicketkeeper after Australia didn’t name one in the squad after Inglis got injured.