Visuals of Akash Madhwal ignoring Hardik Pandya, and setting field with Rohit Sharma goes viral

Mumbai Indians recently registered their third victory of the season after defeating Punjab Kings in a close encounter last night. The five-time title winners defeated Punjab Kings by nine runs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur to move up and take the seventh position on the points table.

Mumbai Indians has not had a smooth captaincy transition and has been brutally attacked by the fans for the team management’s strategy of replacing Hardik Pandya with Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team. There have been several speculations that the squad members are having a tough time in Following the instructions and choosing between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

A recent incident fueled fire to the speculation as during the death overs, the young Mumbai India pacer Akash Madhwal was spotted following the instructions of the former team captain Rohit Sharma while Hardik Pandya stood alongside him.

In the video, Hardik Pandya gave Madhwal certain instructions and questioned him about the field setting he wanted while Rohit Sharma was seen asking the same. Rohit was seen questioning the pacer about the field setting he wanted as he ignored Hardik Pandya in the equation and continued to speak only with Rohit Sharma.

The video instantly went viral on the Internet as the fans yet again told Hardik Pandya as they demanded the re-establishment of Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team, while the examples of players listening to him than the Indian all-rounder.

My guy, Madhwal was trying his best not to look at Hardik 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DlWlHj2BV7 — ab (rohit's version) (@ydisskolaveridi) April 18, 2024



In the game, Mumbai Indians batting first and posted a total of 192 runs on the board. The team’s attacking batter Suryakumar Yadav scored 78 runs off 53 deliveries at a strike rate of 147.17 smashing seven fours and three sixes. Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma played a knock of 36 and 34 runs, leading Mumbai Mumbai to a high total.

As the Punjab Kings’ top order collapsed, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma took the lead and scored 41 and 61 runs, however, the Mumbai bowlers kept dominating the game by taking the wickets which cost Punjab to lack support in the death overs.

Mumbai Indians will play their next match of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals on April 22, Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.