Alzarri Joseph Dismantles Steve Smith With Rapid Pace at Sabina Park During WI vs AUS 3rd Test [WATCH]

Smith departed after making just five runs.

After nearly missing out on a half-century in the first innings of the WI vs AUS 3rd Test, Australia top-order batter, Steve Smith, departed on a paltry score of five in the second innings. An inside edge off West Indies bowler, Alzarri Joseph, dismantled Smith’s middle and off stumps.

Alzarri Joseph Removes Steve Smith With A Classic Fast Bowler’s Dismissal

Charging in with raw pace, Alzarri produced a fullish delivery for Smith in the ninth over. The right-handed batter, who was initially unsettled by bouncers, fell prey and made minimal foot movement. The ball deflected from the bat to the pads and went through the stumps like a textbook fast bowler’s dismissal.

Watch the video here:

Major🔑, the wicket of Steve Smith goes to the fire of Alzarri Joseph!🔥🔥#WIvAUS | #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/7E4YvOjyHb — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 14, 2025

After missing the first Test due to a finger injury, Smith has featured in four innings of the ongoing Frank Worrell Trophy 2025. He has amassed just 127 runs with a top score of 71. His average is just above 31.

On the other hand, Joseph has played all three Tests of the series. He has 11 wickets to his name with an average of 23.36. He holds a four-for to his name in this series, with his best of 4/61 coming in the second Test.

ALSO READ:

Australia Look To Complete Clean Sweep WI vs AUS 3rd Test at Sabina Park

Australia’s batting line-up found themselves in trouble yet again on Day 2 of the third and final WI vs AUS Test. Playing at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first. Top scores of Steve Smith and Cameron Green led Australia to 225 in 70.3 overs. Shamar Joseph took a four-wicket haul, while Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves returned with three wickets each.

West Indies saw a similar fate, as only two batters scored more than 20 runs. John Campbell (36) and Shai Hope (23) took the hosts to 143. Playing in his 100th Test, Mitchell Starc grabbed the wicket of opener Kevlon Anderson. Scott Boland took three wickets. The duo of Josh Hazlewood and skipper Cummins scalped two each, while Beau Webster also took a wicket in his five overs.

All matches (24) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG 188/3 KNCC 73/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – SCK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 KNCC – LEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – GCA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GCA – LEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – LEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GCA – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 LEM – VBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – GCA – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 92/3 NVR 88/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 58/2 BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – MECS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF 175/5 MINY 180/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings

The second innings for Australia started in similar fashion. Sam Konstas departed after a five-ball duck. Usman Khawaja was looking to settle down with a 14-off-21, before he was bowled by Shamar Joseph. Smith was taken out in the ninth over. A partnership was forming between Cameroon Green and Travis Head, and later Beau Webster, but wickets continued to fall for Australia. Alex Carey also walked back with a three-ball duck.

Green (42) and Cummins (5) are unbeaten on the crease as Australia, at 99/6, still hold a lead of 181 runs. The visitors would like to add another 40-50 odd runs for the West Indies to chase. Australia would then hope to take quick wickets and complete the series with a clean sweep, as they have already clinched the series 2-0.

The action will resume at midnight IST.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.