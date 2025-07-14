News
Steve Smith Alzarri Joseph WI vs AUS 3rd Test
watch

Alzarri Joseph Dismantles Steve Smith With Rapid Pace at Sabina Park During WI vs AUS 3rd Test [WATCH]

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: July 14, 2025
3 min read

Smith departed after making just five runs.

Steve Smith Alzarri Joseph WI vs AUS 3rd Test

After nearly missing out on a half-century in the first innings of the WI vs AUS 3rd Test, Australia top-order batter, Steve Smith, departed on a paltry score of five in the second innings. An inside edge off West Indies bowler, Alzarri Joseph, dismantled Smith’s middle and off stumps.

Alzarri Joseph Removes Steve Smith With A Classic Fast Bowler’s Dismissal

Charging in with raw pace, Alzarri produced a fullish delivery for Smith in the ninth over. The right-handed batter, who was initially unsettled by bouncers, fell prey and made minimal foot movement. The ball deflected from the bat to the pads and went through the stumps like a textbook fast bowler’s dismissal.

Watch the video here:

After missing the first Test due to a finger injury, Smith has featured in four innings of the ongoing Frank Worrell Trophy 2025. He has amassed just 127 runs with a top score of 71. His average is just above 31.

On the other hand, Joseph has played all three Tests of the series. He has 11 wickets to his name with an average of 23.36. He holds a four-for to his name in this series, with his best of 4/61 coming in the second Test.

ALSO READ:

Australia Look To Complete Clean Sweep WI vs AUS 3rd Test at Sabina Park

Australia’s batting line-up found themselves in trouble yet again on Day 2 of the third and final WI vs AUS Test. Playing at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first. Top scores of Steve Smith and Cameron Green led Australia to 225 in 70.3 overs. Shamar Joseph took a four-wicket haul, while Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves returned with three wickets each.

West Indies saw a similar fate, as only two batters scored more than 20 runs. John Campbell (36) and Shai Hope (23) took the hosts to 143. Playing in his 100th Test, Mitchell Starc grabbed the wicket of opener Kevlon Anderson. Scott Boland took three wickets. The duo of Josh Hazlewood and skipper Cummins scalped two each, while Beau Webster also took a wicket in his five overs.

The second innings for Australia started in similar fashion. Sam Konstas departed after a five-ball duck. Usman Khawaja was looking to settle down with a 14-off-21, before he was bowled by Shamar Joseph. Smith was taken out in the ninth over. A partnership was forming between Cameroon Green and Travis Head, and later Beau Webster, but wickets continued to fall for Australia. Alex Carey also walked back with a three-ball duck.

Green (42) and Cummins (5) are unbeaten on the crease as Australia, at 99/6, still hold a lead of 181 runs. The visitors would like to add another 40-50 odd runs for the West Indies to chase. Australia would then hope to take quick wickets and complete the series with a clean sweep, as they have already clinched the series 2-0.

The action will resume at midnight IST.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

