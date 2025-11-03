Amanjot Kaur Pulls Off Brilliant Juggling Catch To Dismiss Centurion Laura Wolvaardt in SA W vs IND W Women’s World Cup 2025 Final [WATCH]

Laura Wolvaardt was all set to take the game away from India.

How many times does one need to juggle a ball before taking a catch? Well, it is not something that one does deliberately, but the amount of pressure can be directly proportional to the number of juggles. Amanjot Kaur has been at the epicentre of India’s fielding in the Final of the Women’s World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai. The India all-rounder took a brilliant catch to dismiss Laura Wolvaardt, who was playing on a well composed ton.

The dismissal took place on the first ball of the 42nd over, which was bowled by Deepti Sharma. The South African skipper sensed that she had to go for the release shot, which she tried going after, over the mid-wicket boundary. However, she ended up mistiming it straight where Amanjot Kaur was placed. The 25-year-old came under the ball, but juggled it thrice before taking the catch with one hand and falling on the ground.

The dismissal was very much the turning point in the game. Wolvaardt was the one holding the game together like a glue, and the Proteas ensured that everyone else batted around her. However, she had to go for the big shot after pressure mounting up, and the Indians grabbed the chance which came their way.

A huge moment in the match! 🔥🫡



South African skipper, #LauraWolvaardt departs as #AmanjotKaur holds on to a pressure catch!



Is #TeamIndia edging closer to its first-ever glory? 😍#CWC25 Final 👉 #INDvSA, LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/gGh9yFhTix pic.twitter.com/kKR4nL8x7j — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 2, 2025

ALSO READ:

Amanjot Kaur the Difference On the Field For India

Laura Wolvaardt’s catch was not the only point where Amanjot Kaur contributed. The 25-year-old Indian all-rounder was pretty much involved in the field throughout the game. She was the one to run Tazmin Brits out in the early moments of the second innings, when the South Africans were off to a splendid start. However, the dismissal of Laura Wolvaardt is what the Indians will be extremely pleased about, as it turned the tide of the match completely in India’s favour.

More to follow…