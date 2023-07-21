Watch: Arshdeep Singh with perfect inswinger to dismiss Paul Walter on county stint

The Indian left-arm seamer delivered the ball of his championship gig in UK so far, getting one to swing in perfectly against the Essex left-hander.

After initial strife, Arshdeep Singh has been relishing his time in his maiden County Championship stint for Kent in England. The aspiring young Indian left-arm spinner has started to grow with his ability to control the prodigious swing generated with the red Dukes ball and is troubling the opposition batters.

On Thursday (July 20), Arshdeep pulled off the ball of his county stint to dismiss Essex left-hander Paul Walter. Executing a perfect inswinging delivery, Arshdeep got Walter drawn in and committed too early to the line outside the off-stump, before the ball moved in prodigiously to hit the stumps. A dream delivery for any left-arm seamer bowling to the left-hander.

Arshdeep Singh swung it from two virtual stumps outside the off stick for Walter, who simply couldn't get his timing right with the downswing or provide any sort of cover for the late movement. The batter wore a helpless outlook as the ball went past his defensive prod, leading to great celebrations for the bowler.

The Indian seamer hit the length for the top of off-stump and the way the ball jagged back into the left-hander shall vindicate the talent and promise that everyone envisions about him for the red-ball game.

Arshdeep Singh with a peach on county stint

The dismissal arrived less than five overs after the second new ball was taken at Chelmsford. Relishing the fresh cherry with the pronounced seam, Arshdeep Singh got Essex's well set middle-order batter Walter drawn into playing the wrong line, with his defensive push creating a gap between the bat and the front pad.

The ball swung in beautifully to sneak past this gap, leaving the batter in absolute dismay at being undone by the talented India and Punjab seamer, who will remember this breakthrough as the highlight of his maiden county stint so far.

Arshdeep Singh with a beauty to remove Paul Walter!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/VlVvzaYfYR — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 20, 2023



Losing his stocks in limited-overs cricket in the past few months, the county stint with Kent provides Arshdeep a chance to elevate his first-class game and back his promising ability to swing the ball both ways with loads of wickets to strengthen his claims of one day putting on the Test match whites for India.