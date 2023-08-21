Watch: Babar Azam turns off-spinner to dismiss batter in Pakistan nets

A rare glimpse of Babar Azam rolling his arms over in the Pakistan nets amused the cricket lovers on Sunday (August 20). The Pakistan skipper and modern-day batting giant unleashed his part-time skills for net duties prior to the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Hambantota.

Babar brought his sharp head and experience into play with his gentle off-spin and even got left-hander Faheem Ashraf out as he attempted a slog towards the on-side. The Pakistan captain carried a wry smile on his face on dismissing Ashraf, whose intent he picked up early and did him in the air more than anything.

The dip and turn on the delivery denied Ashraf any connection and the off-break duly crashed onto the stumps, leaving the batter with a sheepish expression, wondering whether to laugh that Babar just beaten him or to feel miffed at himself to have gotten out to a part-timer.

There was no such confusion for Babar Azam, who looked delighted to have gotten one-up on his teammate with his secondary skill. Babar may even build his part-time skills up and showcase a lot more of him in the coming Asia Cup and the World Cup after this.

Babar Azam bowls off-spin in the nets

The batting stalwart perfectly held the ball in his hands and gave it a rip, with the ball then dipping onto Ashraf, who advanced at it with the clear intention to hit a six down the ground. But what followed left everyone in the practice session in splits as Babar evaded the left-hander's downswing and had him out bowled.



By the looks of it, Babar seems to be bowling regularly in the nets. His control and understanding of the batter would inspire suggestions for him to bowl at the international stage at some point in the coming months.

Babar has taken 2 Test match wickets under his belt, with the ability to add more in the coming years, a feat he would proudly tell his grandkids about. The esteemed cricketer's domestic career has been more fruitful with the wickets column, taking seven scalps in first-class cricket, 12 in List A and 4 in all T20s.