The chant Zimbabar implies that the former Pakistan skipper needs a series against Zimbabwe to snap out of poor form.

Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam recently made the headlines for all the wrong reasons after he lost his cool during a game in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Babar, who was sitting on the sidelines, was spotted all riled up after a bunch of fans chanted 'Zimbabar' pointing at him.

Babar was visibly angry and even threatened to throw a bottle that he was holding in his hand. Thankfully, Azam displayed self-restraint and stopped midway through the action and sat down on his chair.

The reason Babar was subjected to such chants is because he has made an unwanted reputation for failing to deliver in key matches and performing in games that are either easy or are of no consequence.

WATCH: Babar Azam loses cool at fans after 'Zimbabar' chants during PSL game

Interestingly, Babar has played 18 matches opposite Zimbabwe across all formats, amassing a total of 693 runs with an impressive average of 57.75. The chant Zimbabar implies that the former Pakistan skipper needs a series against Zimbabwe to snap out of poor form.

Seems edited but Babar should not feel offended over Zimbabar chants.



He is the only man to have saved Pakistan cricket from becoming Zimbabwe level during transition phase. Pakistan team is no better than Zimbabwe if you remove Babar Azam from it. pic.twitter.com/niSD97WhTc — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) February 24, 2024

2023 was a challenging year for Babar Azam. His leadership during the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup did not yield the desired results for Pakistan, ultimately leading to his removal as captain across all formats.

Following the ODI World Cup, Babar's performance in the Australia Test series was lacklustre. Nonetheless, he found his stride in the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand, showcasing his prowess away from home. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon in June, Babar aims to silence his critics and make a significant impact on the international stage.

