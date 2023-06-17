Watch: 'The best catch of all time' - Brad Currie pulls off a stunner in the T20 Blast

The Sussex cricketer helped defeat Hampshire with one of the greatest catches seen in the history of T20 cricket at the county ground in Hove.

Sussex cricketer Brad Currie has garnered overnight fame with an absolute stunner of a catch in the T20 Blast league game played on Friday (June 16) against Hampshire. Currie's grab is being touted as the "best catch of all time" by some.

With good reason, though, since the cricketer came sprinting from the square leg region and took a full-stretched diving catch near the ropes when the ball dispatched by Hampshire right-hander Benny Howell looked set for a maximum.

Overcoming the near-impossible physical task of being within the reach of a tremendously blazed stroke with inches separating Howell from getting the desired six off left-arm seamer Tymal Mills is why many feel Brad Currie's grab was unmatched in sheer quality and standards reached by anyone else before.

The fielder, however, would be more delighted to have made a big difference in the end outcome of a match that walked on a knife's edge. With 23 needed off 11 deliveries, dismissing a well set Howell at that point in the game proved to be a decisive blow to Hampshire as Sussex ultimately prevailed by six runs.

Brad Currie's incredible T20 Blast catch

Batting on an unbeaten 25 off 13 deliveries, Howell was eyeing a couple of contest-ending maximums in favour of the Hampshire side. The right-hander's eyes would've lit up when he received a full-pitcher gone wrong from Mills, with the ball arriving perfectly near the arc.

Howell even got the perfect connection to elevate the ball towards the square leg region. But came in his way, a flying Brad Currie, who pulled off his left hand with both his legs in the air to complete an absolute screamer.

— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 16, 2023



All the fitness work and practise drills done over months and years combined to help Currie, first be within the reach of the ball despite the timing from Howell and then time his dive to perfection to complete the catch.

Given also the difference the catch made in the end outcome, Currie is rightfully soaking in praise from all corners since the clip posted by the T20 Blast has gone viral over social media.