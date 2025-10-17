Chetan Sakariya Brings Out Wakanda Forever Celebration After Hitting Massive Six in Ranji Trophy 2025/26 [WATCH]

Saurashtra pacer Chetan Sakariya brought out his ‘Wakanda Forever’ celebration after hitting a massive six during their ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025/26 match against Karnataka. Sakariya has previously done the celebration in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

His recent one came after the 27-year-old helped Saurashtra take a slender four-run first innings lead with the maximum.

Innings Break!



Saurashtra take the all-important first innings lead as Chetan Sakariya does it in style!



They put on 376 runs on the board and lead by 4 runs.



Shreyas Gopal finishes with impressive figures of 8/110!#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/PCvmspd9TX — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 17, 2025

Shreyas Gopal takes eight wicket haul to bundle out Saurashtra

Karnataka’s Shreyas Gopal delivered a match-defining all-round performance. His magnificent bowling figures of 8/110, a new first-class career-best, dismantled Saurashtra’s first innings, bowling them out for 376 after Karnataka had posted 372.

This stellar display, which included his ninth first-class five-wicket haul, propelled him to 262 wickets in the format. Prior to his bowling exploits, Gopal had already contributed significantly with the bat, scoring a vital 56 runs during Karnataka’s first innings – his 16th first-class fifty.

Chetan Sakariya eyes IPL 2026 retention with Ranji Trophy 2025/26 performances

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer, who was acquired by the three-time champions as a replacement for Umran Malik last season (IPL 2025), will hope to make an impact with his Ranji performances to increase his chances for retention ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

With Umran Malik already back playing games, KKR might think of letting Sakariya go. He also did not get many chances with KKR, playing just a solitary game, bowling three overs and returned wicketless.

Nevertheless, promising performances in domestic cricket can keep the talented pacer on the radar of other teams if he is not retained and can help him land a contract at the auction later this year. Furthermore, he is handy with the bat lower the order as he showed once again today and will also back his case for a possible bid.

