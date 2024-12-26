‘Gully Cricket Khel Raha Hai Kya?’ – Yashasvi Jaiswal Faces the Brunt of Rohit Sharma’s Humour in the Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

Rohit has made a habit of being unfiltered on the field, giving a glimpse of the same again.

The event unfolded when Ravindra Jadeja was going through his over and Yashasvi Jaiswal was standing at silly mid-off. As Steve Smith defended the ball, Jaiswal stood up, even before the batter completed his shot, which didn’t please Rohit, who gave a piece of cheeky advice to the youngster.

“Ae Jaissu, gully cricket khel raha hai kya? Neeche baith ke reh. Jab tak ball khelega nahi uthne ka nahi. Neeche baith ke reh. (Jaiswal, are you playing gully cricket? Sit down. Till the ball isn’t played do not get up. Sit down and wait).”

In short, he didn’t want Jaiswal to stand up so quickly and see where the ball went before getting up since there could be a chance to catch in that region. Jaiswal is generally an exceptional fielder and has taken a few nice grabs at different fielding positions; he erred in his judgment this time, and Rohit ensured to remind him about the basics.

Australia completed 300 runs for six wickets on the first day

After winning the toss, Australia opted to bat first, and the decision proved to be the right one as their batters batted exceptionally well. Their top three registered fabulous half-centuries as Australia were off to a perfect start and looked set to make a massive score.

However, India bounced back strongly with three quick wickets and got some respite in the middle. Then, Steve Smith and Alex Carey again formed a vital 50-run stand to put Australia in front again before Akash Deep sent Carey back with the second new ball.

By the end of the day, Australia are 311/6 in 86 overs, with Steve Smith (68*) and Pat Cummins (8*) at the crease. The last session ensured Australia didn’t run away with the game.

Still, they are ahead in the game and would be the happier side. India will look to wrap things up quickly tomorrow.

