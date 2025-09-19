Hardik Pandya Run Out At Non-Striker’s End After Sanju Samson’s Perfect Straight Drive in Asia Cup 2025 Clash vs Oman [WATCH]

After winning the toss and electing to bat first against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025, India are oddly in a bit of trouble. Vice Captain Shubman Gill was sent back to the pavilion in just the second over. Abhishek Sharma survived an LBW review on the first ball, but was dismissed soon after making a 15-ball 38. Within two more deliveries in the eighth over, Hardik Pandya was run out at the non-striker’s end.

The all-rounder had taken a single off his first ball. He had to depart as he was way out of the crease when Sanju Samson’s straight drive hit the stumps on the other end off Jiten Ramanandi’s bowling.

Watch the video here:

I've never seen a more unlucky cricketer than Hardik Pandya 💔 pic.twitter.com/ojDlyWyzU1 — RISHAV (@Imrishav108) September 19, 2025

At the time of writing this report, India have 100/3 on the board with 10 more overs to go. Sanju Samson (37) and Axar Patel (10) are unbeaten on the crease.

More to follow…