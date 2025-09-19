News
Hardik Pandya run out India Asia Cup 2025
watch

Hardik Pandya Run Out At Non-Striker’s End After Sanju Samson’s Perfect Straight Drive in Asia Cup 2025 Clash vs Oman [WATCH]

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: September 19, 2025
1 min read
Hardik Pandya run out India Asia Cup 2025

After winning the toss and electing to bat first against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025, India are oddly in a bit of trouble. Vice Captain Shubman Gill was sent back to the pavilion in just the second over. Abhishek Sharma survived an LBW review on the first ball, but was dismissed soon after making a 15-ball 38. Within two more deliveries in the eighth over, Hardik Pandya was run out at the non-striker’s end.

The all-rounder had taken a single off his first ball. He had to depart as he was way out of the crease when Sanju Samson’s straight drive hit the stumps on the other end off Jiten Ramanandi’s bowling.

Watch the video here:

At the time of writing this report, India have 100/3 on the board with 10 more overs to go. Sanju Samson (37) and Axar Patel (10) are unbeaten on the crease.

More to follow…

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Going by the principle of "Do what you love and love what you do," it's almost serendipitous when I call myself a cricket content writer. Through the ebbs and flows of life, sports have been a constant companion since I learnt how to communicate. The bat, racquet, paddle, a pen, and now a keyboard have not just been extensions of my arm, but fragments of my brain and heart. They help me express, analyse, and celebrate the game I love, blending passion with purpose, one word at a time.

Read more

