WATCH: Heartwarming scenes in the PSL as ball boy gets big hug from Colin Munro for fielding effort

The ball boy took an outstanding low catch after the ball had just evaded Colin Munro, who was stationed at the boundary.

The ball boy earned a big hug from New Zealand international Colin Munro.

There are few moments on the cricket field that can be heart-touching. One such moment was witnessed in Pakistan Super League game on Monday (March 4). The match was played between between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi played at Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United not only won the match comprehensively, but their player Colin Munro won hearts by hugging a ball boy. The heartwarming scene caught the attention of the commentators and viewers watching the game.

Watch: Colin Munro hugs ball boy in PSL match

Just out of reach for Munro, but the ball boy dives in for a sensational catch and earns a warm hug 🤗😍#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #IUvPZ️ pic.twitter.com/uBxe33cfzO — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2024

It was the penultimate over of the match and the game was almost finished by then. Peshawar needed 43 runs from 8 balls with just one wicket remaining. The legspinner Arif Yaqoob was facing fast bowler Rumman Raees. In the fifth ball of the over, batter Arif Yaqoob smashed a short of a length ball over deep backward square.

The ball just evaded Colin Munro and went for six. To everyone’s surprise, the ball was caught extremely well by the ball boy stationed behind Munro. Munro went on to hug the boy and both celebrated the catch. It was a low catch that was judge to perfection.

Earlier in the day, the same ball boy had dropped a similarly difficult catch. Colin Munro was stationed at the boundary at that time as well and Munro was seen consoling him. But this time, he made sure to catch the ball. The catch and the celebration are widely viewed on social media platforms.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam chose to field first after winning the toss. Islamabad United lost both their openers within the first three overs. But captain Shadab Khan’s superb 80 off 51 balls ensured they reach a commanding score of 196/4.

In reply, Peshawar Zalmi could only muster 167/9, thus losing the game by 29 runs. Captain Shadab Khan again rose to the occasion with three wickets, well supported by the fast bowlers as well. With this win, Islamabad United moved up to third position in the points table.

