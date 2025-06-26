[WATCH] Jayden Seales Gives Pat Cummins a Send-Off, Points to Pavilion After Taking His Wicket on Day 1 of WI vs AUS 1st Test

Jayden Seales Seales finished with figures of 5 for 60.
West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales appeared to give Pat Cummins a send-off on the opening day of the first Test against Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados.
144/10
176/8
San Francisco Unicorns beat Seattle Orcas by 32 runs
In Australia’s first innings, Seales dismissed Cummins after the Aussie captain scored a quick 28. After taking the wicket, Seales pointed toward the pavilion, which looked like a fiery send-off.
Jayden Seales explained that the send-off to Pat Cummins wasn’t intentional or serious. He admitted it came from a moment of frustration after Cummins had played a few strong shots against him, and all he did was gesture toward the dressing room without meaning much by it.
“It was a bit of a send-off, not really meaning anything really. It was more a bit of frustration, he played a couple of good shots off me and I just showed him to the dressing room, there wasn’t really anything in it,” Seales said.
Seales finished with figures of 5 for 60, helping bowl Australia out for 180 on Day 1 of the Frank Worrell Trophy. Shamar Joseph also starred with the ball, taking 4 for 46 and causing early damage to the Australian top order.
Travis Head was the top scorer for Australia with a composed 59, followed by Usman Khawaja who made 47. While West Indies dominated with the ball early on, Australia responded well in the final session, picking up four wickets and leaving the home side struggling at 57 for 4 at stumps on Day 1.
This was the first time in 10 years that both teams were facing each other in a Test in the Caribbean, and it turned out to be a lively start, with 14 wickets falling on the opening day.
