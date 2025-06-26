News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jayden Seales Gives Pat Cummins a Send-Off, Points to Pavilion After Taking His Wicket on Day 1 of WI vs AUS 1st Test
watch

[WATCH] Jayden Seales Gives Pat Cummins a Send-Off, Points to Pavilion After Taking His Wicket on Day 1 of WI vs AUS 1st Test

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 26, 2025
2 min read

Jayden Seales Seales finished with figures of 5 for 60.

Jayden Seales Gives Pat Cummins a Send-Off, Points to Pavilion After Taking His Wicket on Day 1 of WI vs AUS 1st Test

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales appeared to give Pat Cummins a send-off on the opening day of the first Test against Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Upcoming – oneday – Namibia
Assam tour of Namibia, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Assam ASM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Alembic Warriors ALW

Diamond Dazzlers DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Diamond Dazzlers DID

Ami Super Avengers ASA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 03:20 PM IST
A4 Power Strikers APS

Alembic Warriors ALW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Alembic Warriors ALW

Ami Super Avengers ASA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Diamond Dazzlers DID

A4 Power Strikers APS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 02:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Shrachi Rarh Tigers SRTS

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards RAMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers LSKT

Servotech Siliguri Strikers SESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Adamas Howrah Warriors AHWS

Murshidabad Kings MUKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Murshidabad Kueens Womens MK-W

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Womens SSS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Shrachi Rarh Tigers Womens SRT-W

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens LSKT-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Harbour Diamonds Womens HD-W

Adamas Howrah Warriors Womens AHW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Harbour Diamonds Womens HD-W

Adamas Howrah Warriors Womens AHW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 09:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
KCC Lions KCCL

FinCC Gladiators FCCG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 01:45 PM IST
KCC Lions KCCL

Oulu CC OCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Vantaa Vipers VTV

Oulu CC OCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 05:45 PM IST
FinCC Gladiators FCCG

Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

Vantaa Vipers VTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 04:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Team TGS TGS

Thunder Cats B THUB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:15 AM IST
YSSC YSS

Thunder Cats THN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Team TGS TGS

Gulf Cable GUC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Seattle Orcas SOR

144/10

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

176/8

San Francisco Unicorns beat Seattle Orcas by 32 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

58/4

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Black Eagle SAP BES

Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Pakyong XI PYXI

Avengers C C AVECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Royal North Brothers RNB

Yuksom Capitals YUC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Saint George
Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies Academy WIA

Sri Lanka Emerging SLEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tirunelveli
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Nellai Royal Kings NRK

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings

Jayden Seales Gives Pat Cummins a Send-Off

In Australia’s first innings, Seales dismissed Cummins after the Aussie captain scored a quick 28. After taking the wicket, Seales pointed toward the pavilion, which looked like a fiery send-off.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Jayden Seales explained that the send-off to Pat Cummins wasn’t intentional or serious. He admitted it came from a moment of frustration after Cummins had played a few strong shots against him, and all he did was gesture toward the dressing room without meaning much by it.

“It was a bit of a send-off, not really meaning anything really. It was more a bit of frustration, he played a couple of good shots off me and I just showed him to the dressing room, there wasn’t really anything in it,” Seales said.

ALSO READ:

West Indies vs Australia First Test Sees 14 Wickets Fall on Day 1

Seales finished with figures of 5 for 60, helping bowl Australia out for 180 on Day 1 of the Frank Worrell Trophy. Shamar Joseph also starred with the ball, taking 4 for 46 and causing early damage to the Australian top order.

Travis Head was the top scorer for Australia with a composed 59, followed by Usman Khawaja who made 47. While West Indies dominated with the ball early on, Australia responded well in the final session, picking up four wickets and leaving the home side struggling at 57 for 4 at stumps on Day 1.

This was the first time in 10 years that both teams were facing each other in a Test in the Caribbean, and it turned out to be a lively start, with 14 wickets falling on the opening day.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Jayden Seales
Pat Cummins
West Indies
WI vs AUS
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Travis Head Shamar Joseph third umpire controversial decision WI vs AUS 1st Test

Australia Nemesis Shamar Joseph Denied Travis Head Wicket By Dubious 3rd Umpire Decision

7:54 am
CX Staff Writer

[WATCH] Yashasvi Jaiswal Drops Ben Duckett, Takes Tally To Four In Test Match, Leaves Mohammed Siraj Furious In England’s Run Chase

Yashasvi Jaiswal's fielding woes continued during the first Test between England and India in Leeds.
June 24, 2025
Vishnu PN
‘Ek Taraf Mohammed Ek Taraf Krishna’: Shubman Gill’s Comment To Pump Up India Goes Viral During 1st Test vs England [WATCH]

‘Ek Taraf Mohammed Ek Taraf Krishna’: Shubman Gill’s Comment To Pump Up India Goes Viral During 1st Test vs England [WATCH]

June 24, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Meerut Kings Duo Blast 41 Runs in Last Six Balls, Set New World Record For Most Runs in One Over in T20 Cricket

[WATCH] Meerut Kings Duo Blast 41 Runs in Last Six Balls, Set New World Record For Most Runs in One Over in T20 Cricket

June 24, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Michael Bracewell MI New York San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025

Mumbai Indians Player’s DRS Review Blunder Off Clean Bowled In MLC 2025 Leaves Fans In Splits

MI New York have lost four out of their five games in 2025 Major Cricket League (MLC) season.
June 24, 2025
Aditya Ighe
[WATCH] Sunil Gavaskar Asks Rishabh Pant To Do Cartwheel Celebration After Century, India Test Vice Captain Turns It Down

[WATCH] Sunil Gavaskar Asks Rishabh Pant To Do Cartwheel Celebration After Century, India Test Vice Captain Turns It Down

June 23, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.