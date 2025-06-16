[WATCH] Jitesh Sharma Recreates Famous IPL 2025 Ramp Shot For RCB, Wins Vidarbha T20 Title With SIX

He ended the match with a six and helped NECO chase the target in just 17.5 overs.

Skipper Jitesh Sharma helped NECO Master Blaster win the Vidarbha Pro T20 League title on Sunday with an unbeaten 30 run knock against Pagariya Strikers. This was his second trophy in less than a month, as he had also played a key role in RCB’s first ever IPL title win on June 3 after beating PBKS in the 2025 final.

Jitesh Pulls Off Ramp Shot Again

Jitesh played a similar ramp shot in the Vidarbha T20 final that reminded fans of his famous six in the IPL 2025 final. Back then, he had hit a big six over the wicketkeeper for RCB against Punjab Kings. This time, in the Vidarbha T20 final, he played the same shot, but it went for a four towards third man.

Captain Finishes in Style With a Six

In the final of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, Pagariya Strikers gave NECO a target of 179 runs. NECO got a good start with Dighade scoring 80 and Daga making 22 runs. After that, Meshram added a handy 42 runs.

Then Jitesh Sharma came in and finished the match in style. He scored 30 runs from just 11 balls, hitting one four and three sixes. He ended the match with a six and helped NECO chase the target in just 17.5 overs.

Across six innings in the tournament, Jitesh made 153 runs. In the semi final, he also hit a six off the last ball when five runs were needed to take NECO into the final.

Jitesh Sharma’s Vital Role in RCB’s Title-Winning Run

Earlier, Jitesh Sharma scored 261 runs in 15 matches in IPL 2025. His best performance came in RCB’s last league match, where he stayed not out on 85 runs against Lucknow Super Giants. It was a must-win game for RCB to make it to the top two, and Jitesh’s brilliant innings helped the team win that match.

In the final as well, he played a quick and useful innings, scoring 24 runs from just 10 balls. His knock helped RCB post a good total, which proved important in their title win.

