KKR Bowling Hero Varun Chakravarthy Stars With Bat in TNPL 2025; Hits 6, 4 off Final Two Balls To Win Game [WATCH]

While primarily a bowler, Varun Chakravarthy showcased his batting skills during a crucial moment in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 fixture between Salem Spartans and Dindigul Dragons. Under immense pressure, the mystery spinner took his team over the line with two cracking shots.

Dindigul required eight runs off the final two deliveries and had only two wickets in hand, but M Poiyamozhi bowled a no-ball to bring the equation down to seven off two. Then, Varun Chakravarthy hit a huge maximum over the wide long-on region on the penultimate delivery to make it one run off the last ball.

As fielders were up to save a single, Varun nonchalantly played an aerial drive over the mid-off region for a four to seal the match for Dindigul Dragons. They were in no position to win the game, but poor bowling helped them get over the line.

Varun is not known for his batting expertise and often doesn’t get to bat either, but stepped up when the team required him the most. He made full use of the free hit and did a fine job of keeping his composure under pressure and quickly reading the lengths.

Varun Chakravarthy takes Dindigul Dragons to No.3 on the points table

After winning the toss, Dindigul Dragons opted to bowl first and conceded 188/7 in the first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star bowler, taking three wickets, while Sandeep Warrier, M Karthik Saran, and Varun Chakravarthy dismissed a batter each.

During the chase, Ashwin and Shivam Singh provided a rapid start by utilising the field restrictions to put Dindigul in a strong position. However, a few quick wickets kept the game in balance, even though a few middle-order batters chipped in with useful runs.

Later, Chakravarthy played two timely strokes to win the game for his team on the final delivery. This win meant that Dindigul Dragons jumped to No.3 on the points table and kept them alive in the tournament.

Ravichandran Ashwin won the player of the match award for his all-round heroics, but Varun deserves equal credit. He is not a batter and doesn’t boast of having good batting skills, but thrived when the stakes were high.

