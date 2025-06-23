News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Varun Chakravarthy showcased his batting skills during a crucial moment in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025.
watch

KKR Bowling Hero Varun Chakravarthy Stars With Bat in TNPL 2025; Hits 6, 4 off Final Two Balls To Win Game [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 23, 2025
2 min read

Under immense pressure, the mystery spinner took his team over the line with two cracking shots.

Varun Chakravarthy showcased his batting skills during a crucial moment in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025.

While primarily a bowler, Varun Chakravarthy showcased his batting skills during a crucial moment in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 fixture between Salem Spartans and Dindigul Dragons. Under immense pressure, the mystery spinner took his team over the line with two cracking shots.

Dindigul required eight runs off the final two deliveries and had only two wickets in hand, but M Poiyamozhi bowled a no-ball to bring the equation down to seven off two. Then, Varun Chakravarthy hit a huge maximum over the wide long-on region on the penultimate delivery to make it one run off the last ball.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

As fielders were up to save a single, Varun nonchalantly played an aerial drive over the mid-off region for a four to seal the match for Dindigul Dragons. They were in no position to win the game, but poor bowling helped them get over the line.

Varun is not known for his batting expertise and often doesn’t get to bat either, but stepped up when the team required him the most. He made full use of the free hit and did a fine job of keeping his composure under pressure and quickly reading the lengths.

Varun Chakravarthy takes Dindigul Dragons to No.3 on the points table

After winning the toss, Dindigul Dragons opted to bowl first and conceded 188/7 in the first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star bowler, taking three wickets, while Sandeep Warrier, M Karthik Saran, and Varun Chakravarthy dismissed a batter each.

During the chase, Ashwin and Shivam Singh provided a rapid start by utilising the field restrictions to put Dindigul in a strong position. However, a few quick wickets kept the game in balance, even though a few middle-order batters chipped in with useful runs.

Later, Chakravarthy played two timely strokes to win the game for his team on the final delivery. This win meant that Dindigul Dragons jumped to No.3 on the points table and kept them alive in the tournament.

Ravichandran Ashwin won the player of the match award for his all-round heroics, but Varun deserves equal credit. He is not a batter and doesn’t boast of having good batting skills, but thrived when the stakes were high.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
TNPL 2025
Varun Chakravarthy
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Rishabh Pant Umpire Controversy ENG vs IND 1st Test

Rishabh Pant Loses Cool With Umpire, Throws Ball in Frustration on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 1st Test [WATCH]

Ben Stokes and Harry Brook were unbeaten on the crease.
7:34 pm
Disha Asrani
Bangladesh U-Turn for Angelo Mathews- From Timing Him Out to Congratulating Him on Retirement [WATCH]

Bangladesh U-Turn for Angelo Mathews- From Timing Him Out to Congratulating Him on Retirement [WATCH]

Angelo Mathews played his final Test innings for Sri Lanka on Saturday.
June 21, 2025
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Ollie Pope Takes Glenn Phillips-like Stunning Catch To Dismiss Karun Nair For A Duck During 1st ENG vs IND Test

[WATCH] Ollie Pope Takes Glenn Phillips-like Stunning Catch To Dismiss Karun Nair For A Duck During 1st ENG vs IND Test

Karun Nair was dismissed for a four-ball duck during the first England vs India Test.
June 21, 2025
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Injury Scare for England After Harry Brook Gets Hit in the Ribs From A Dangerous Ben Duckett Throw During ENG vs IND 1st Test

[WATCH] Injury Scare for England After Harry Brook Gets Hit in the Ribs From A Dangerous Ben Duckett Throw During ENG vs IND 1st Test

June 21, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Rishabh Pant brought out his somersault celebration after completing his century against England in Headingley.

Rishabh Pant Brings Out a Somersault Celebration After Completing His Ton in the ENG vs IND 1st Test [WATCH]

Pant has made it his trademark celebration and might use it more as he reaches more milestones.
June 21, 2025
Darpan Jain
[WATCH] Unique ‘Cobra Kite’ Tribute to Angelo Mathews on His Last Day of Test Career

[WATCH] Unique ‘Cobra Kite’ Tribute to Angelo Mathews on His Last Day of Test Career

June 21, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.