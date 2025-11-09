Eight Balls, Eight Sixes! Meghalaya’s Akash Kumar Choudhary Slams Fastest Fifty In First-class Cricket In Ranji Trophy 2025/26 [WATCH]

The feat was achieved in Meghalaya's fixture against Arunachal Pradesh.

Records are meant to be broken, they said. Akash Kumar Choudhary, a player from Meghalaya has taken the statement too seriously. The 25-year-old player smashed eight sixes in eight balls in Meghalaya’s fixture against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025/26 Plate Group fixture. In the process, Choudhary has recreated the record for the Fastest fifty in First-class cricket.

Meghalaya’s No.8 got to his half-century in just 11 deliveries, eight of which were sixes. Stand and deliver was quite what the right-handed batter did, scoring 48 of his fifty runs without breaking a sweat. However, it helped the team a great deal as they declared their innings for 628/6 after Choudhary’s heroics towards the end of the first innings.

It is important to note that the deliveries bowled to him were not of the highest class either. The Arunachal Pradesh bowlers will have a lot of look back and learn from the incident. Having said that, the Meghalaya camp will be ecstatic after seeing what they did. Apart from Choudhary’s exploits, three other batters got to three-figure scores, one of whom scripted a monumental double ton.

Watch all the sixes from Akash Kumar Choudhary’s bat in the fixture against Arunachal Pradesh, which straight away put him in the list for the fastest fifty In First-class cricket.

🚨 Record Alert 🚨



First player to hit eight consecutive sixes in first-class cricket ✅



Fastest fifty, off just 11 balls, in first-class cricket ✅



Meghalaya's Akash Kumar etched his name in the record books with a blistering knock of 50*(14) in the Plate Group match against… pic.twitter.com/dJbu8BVhb1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 9, 2025

An innings like this is enough to send records tumbling down. And this innings surely has. It was in 1985, when former India cricketer Ravi Shastri took down Tilak Raj at the Wankhede stadium to smash six sixes in an over in the Ranji Trophy. Akash Kumar Choudhary’s feat is only the second time it has ever happened in the Ranji Trophy – after 40 long years!

To add to that, Choudhary also became the first player in the history of First-class cricket to slam eight consecutive sixes. He took down the bowlers with absolute ease, and was tonking them to all the corners of the ground. His knock of an unbeaten 50 off 14 deliveries was played at a strike-rate of 357.14, which is a rare occurrence in the multi-day format.

After electing to bat first, Meghalaya quickly proved that their decision was the right one to make. Wicketkeeper-opener Arpit Bhatewara went on to score a double century, scoring 207 runs comprising 23 boundaries and four maximums. And that was not all. Skipper Kishan Lyngdoh and Rahul Dalal joined the party to slam 119 and 144 respectively to strengthen Meghalaya’s stand. Add to that Akash Kumar Choudhary’s heroics, and Meghalaya had a total to bat Arunachal Pradesh out of the game.

And they have done exactly that. The bowlers then got Arunachal Pradesh out for a mere 73 runs, with Aryan Bora taking four wickets in less than 10 overs, also with an economy of less than two. Going into the next day, the Meghalaya camp would be very pleased with their performance in the fixture so far, and would hope that they close the game out.

Fastest Recorded Fifties In First-class Cricket (By Balls)

Player Balls Taken Opposition Akash Kumar Choudhary (Meghalaya) 11 Arunachal Pradesh, 2025 Wayne White (Leicestershire) 12 Essex, 2012 Clive Inman (Leicestershire) 13 Nottinghamshire (1965)

