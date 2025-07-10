[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Mocks Joe Root, Asks To ‘Play Bazball’ During ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

The much-awaited game of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy began today at the iconic Lord’s. Amid the ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Mohammed Siraj was heard playfully mocking Joe Root. The event transpired during the 31st over of the first innings on Day 1.
Siraj started his eight over with four dot balls, which is quite un-Bazballic for the English side give that they like to go for at least one boundary per over. After his penultimate delivery, the India pacer sledged the on-strike batter to shuffle his approach.
He said, “C’mon, Baz, Baz, Bazball. Now Play Bazball. C’mon, I want to see.”
–
–
172/5
176/1
Philippines won by 9 wickets
246/7
134/9
Philippines beat South Korea by 112 runs
–
–
217/6
222/4
Gibraltar beat Bulgaria by 6 wickets
–
80/1
–
–
–
–
160/8
159/5
Brussels Bashers beat Hasselt Titans by 2 wickets
110/8
115/5
Ostend Tigers beat Leuven Lions by 5 wickets
67/5
157/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
155/7
177/7
Nabajyoti Club won by 22 runs
135/3
134/9
Gauhati Town Club beat City Cricket Club by 7 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
110/2
–
71/5
188/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
131/10
132/8
MI New York beat San Francisco Unicorns by 2 wickets
–
–
143/10
215/7
Ossudu Accord Warriors beat Mahe Megalo Strikers by 72 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
157/4
154/7
Bahrain beat Tanzania by 6 wickets
33/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Watch the full video here:
More to follow…