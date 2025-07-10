News
Mohammed Siraj Joe Root Bazball mocking ENG vs IND 3rd Test
watch

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Mocks Joe Root, Asks To 'Play Bazball' During ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord's

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: July 10, 2025
1 min read
Mohammed Siraj Joe Root Bazball mocking ENG vs IND 3rd Test

The much-awaited game of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy began today at the iconic Lord’s. Amid the ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Mohammed Siraj was heard playfully mocking Joe Root. The event transpired during the 31st over of the first innings on Day 1.

Siraj started his eight over with four dot balls, which is quite un-Bazballic for the English side give that they like to go for at least one boundary per over. After his penultimate delivery, the India pacer sledged the on-strike batter to shuffle his approach.

He said, “C’mon, Baz, Baz, Bazball. Now Play Bazball. C’mon, I want to see.”

Watch the full video here:

More to follow…

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
India
Joe Root
Mohammed Siraj
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

