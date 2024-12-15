Mohammed Siraj Swaps Bails Only for Marnus Labuschagne To Put Them Back in Their Original Position, Still Loses His Wicket [WATCH]

It was all about mind games played by Siraj, and that bail-swapping was probably running in Labuschagne’s mind, leading to an unfortunate dismissal.

Mohammed Siraj went to flip the bails towards the striker’s end after the second delivery of the 33rd over to bring some luck for India. It was after the two Aussie batters had a few close calls but somehow survived and remained at the crease.

However, as Siraj left, Marnus Labuschagne reverse-swept the bails, putting them in their previous position. While such things don’t matter, he wasn’t taking any risk this time, while the crowd kept their boos on throughout this over.

However, the reverse flip of bails didn’t work for the batter as Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed him on the second delivery of the next over. It was a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Labuschagne went for a big drive, only to get an outside edge and provide a sharp catch to Virat Kohli at second slip.

It was all about mind games played by Siraj, and that bail-swapping was probably running in Labuschagne’s mind, leading to an unfortunate dismissal. Before this, he was pretty determined and was playing everything close to his body, looking set for another big score, but not to be.

Siraj went to change the bails over…



Marnus was having none of it 😅#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nfQZ1sEZqo — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 15, 2024

India take three wickets in the opening session in Brisbane

Fortunately, the rain stayed away from the action during the second day’s first session in Brisbane, and some intense cricketing action followed. The day started with Jasprit Bumrah’s magic as he quickly removed both openers.

Bumrah has been severe against these two Aussie batters right from the start of the series and again sent them back. Then a mini partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith put Australia on track before Marnus Labuschange’s wicket came against the run of play.

The new batter Travis Head has had a bit of discomfort at the start, but he has managed to preserve his wicket. Meanwhile, Steve Smith finds his groove slowly and looks in good nick after initial hiccups.

The next session will be crucial for both teams because India will want more wickets, while Australia will want to take the innings forward. The team winning this session will tighten its grip on the game.

