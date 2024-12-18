‘I’m Just a Call Away’: Ashwin Gets Emotional in the Dressing Room After Retirement Announcement [WATCH]

Ashwin poured his heart out amongst his closest colleagues and peers.

Ravichandran Ashwin kept his retirement speech crisp while addressing the media after the end of the Brisbane Test earlier today in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

However, Ashwin poured it out where it mattered – within the walls of the India team dressing room amongst his closest colleagues and peers. In a farewell video posted by BCCI on their social media handles, the spin maestro got emotional and gave a heartwarming speech.

“Even though I’m not exhibiting it but it’s truly an emotional moment for me. Feels like it’s 2011-12 when I made my first Australia tour. I saw the transition then, when Rahul Bhai, Sachin Paji left. But everybody’s time comes, and today it was mine,” Ashwin said.

The veteran spinner summarised his speech with a promise of being always available on call.

“For all you guys, if you need anything, I am just a call away.”

Ashwin got signed Australian jersey from Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon

On his final walk back to the Indian dressing room, Ravichandran Ashwin was greeted by Australian captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, who presented him with an autographed Australian jersey as a memoir.

Following his speech, Ashwin also cut a cake to commemorate his illustrious career.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Ashwin remarked that while his journey as an international cricketer may have ended, the ‘cricket nut’ in him will remain eternal.

A veteran of 104 Test matches, Ashwin shared that he plans to continue following his teammates’ performances through the remaining two BGT Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

Ravichandran Ashwin retires as one of the greats of the sport, with 765 international wickets to his name out of which 537 have come in 106 Tests. Ashwin is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 486 dismissals, trailing only the legendary Anil Kumble (619). He also made significant contributions with the bat, amassing 3,505 runs, including six centuries.

