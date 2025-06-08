News
RCB Sensation Jacob Bethell Obliges To Crowd Demand, Smashes 'Six for Grandma' in ENG vs WI T20I [WATCH]
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 8, 2025 - 3 min read

Jacob Bethell scored 26 runs from 10 balls in the second T20I against West Indies on Sunday.

England batting sensation Jacob Bethell made a fan’s day on Sunday after he slammed a six during the second T20I against West Indies in Bristol. A fan had displayed a placard which said “Score a 6 for my grandma”, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter did exactly that.

In the second ball of the 16th over, West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph delivered a wide outside off ball to Bethell, who used his full power to go straight down the ground and over the bowler’s head.

The 21-year-old went onto score 26 runs from 10 balls before being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph himself later in the 16th over. The youngster slammed one four and three sixes during his knock. His knock proved to be crucial as England chased down 197 against West Indies to clinch a four-wicket win as well as the T20I series with a game to spare.

West Indies post 196/6

Earlier, West Indies posted a total of 196/6 after being asked to bat. The visitors lost Evin Lewis in the very first ball after Luke Wood struck early. Johnson Charles (47) ad Shai Hope (49) put together 90 runs for the second wicket before Adil Rashid saw off the latter with a brilliant delivery in the 11th over.

ALSO READ:

Knocks from Rovman Powell (34), Romario Shepherd (19) and Jason Holder (29*) also proved to be equally important for West Indies.

England romp home to series-clinching win

England lost opener Jamie Smith in the second over of the run chase, but Ben Duckett (30) and Jos Buttler (47) provided stability with a 63-run stand for the second wicket before Romario Shepherd removed Duckett in the eighth over.

England found themselves in trouble at 126/4 following the dismissals of Jos Buttler and skipper Harry Brook (34). However, a 43-run stand between Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton for the fifth wicket set the platform for England’s win. The hosts won with nine balls to spare. The third and final T20I will take place in Southampton on Tuesday (June 10).

Jacob Bethell’s role in RCB’s IPL title win

Despite missing the IPL 2025 playoffs and final, Jacob Bethell played a significant role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title victory. He played just two matches for RCB in IPL 2025, and it was in the second match, against Chennai Super Kings, where Bethell made the most impact.

Opening the innings with Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell scored 55 runs from 33 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes. His knock was a match-winning one as RCB clinched the game by two runs. The southpaw aggregated 67 runs from two matches at a strike-rate of 171.79.

Cricket
England
England vs West Indies
Jacob Bethell
RCB
