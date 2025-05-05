[WATCH] Rohit Sharma Presents Mohammed Siraj With ‘Special Ring’ for Contributions in T20 WC 2024 Ahead of MI vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) and current India skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted honouring Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj with a special ring ahead of the teams’ encounter tomorrow (May 6) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The Indian players were awarded with special gold and diamond rings for their title-winning campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024 during BCCI’s Naman Awards held earlier this year. Notably, Siraj had missed the ceremony.

In a video posted by the BCCI on their social media handles, Rohit could be seen handing over the ring to Siraj and said,

“This is for Mohammad Siraj. We missed you at the function. You played a vital role in our T20 campaign. So I am proudly presenting him a very very special ring which was made for all of us. Unfortunately Siraj wasn’t there so I would like to present this to Mr. Siraj.”



𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙝 👏@mdsirajofficial receives a special ring from #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 for his impactful contributions in the team's victorious ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign 💍@Dream11 pic.twitter.com/dHSnS4mwu1 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 5, 2025

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are two teams who are in contention for a playoffs spot and can even secure a top-two finish, which would allow them to get two attempts at securing a final berth.

Given the current situation, MI are placed third in the points table with seven wins from 11 games while the Titans are just one spot below at fourth with the same points but a slightly inferior run-rate and an extra game in hand.

Rohit Sharma will once again hold a key responsibility of giving MI’s batting a flying start in the high-octane clash. Rohit made a slow start to the season which reflected in MI’s performance too as they won just one out of their first five games but with Rohit finding rhythm, the five-time winners have now won six consecutive games on the trot.

