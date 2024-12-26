19-Year-Old Sam Konstas Faces Off With Virat Kohli, Reverse Ramps Bumrah for Six in Eventful Test Debut at MCG [WATCH]

As the two collided with each other, Konstas was visibly frustrated and instantly had a few words to say to the modern-day great.

Kohli didn’t hold back either and immediately reacted with some words, as you’d expect from him, and the matter escalated quickly. Konstas’ partner Usman Khawaja and the umpire had to intervene and separate the duo, but the atmosphere had spiced up, and the crowd was also involved in the whole matter.

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas exchanged a heated moment on the MCG.

Earlier, Konstas audacious batting had left India out of ideas, and his maximum off Jasprit Bumrah via a reverse scoop shot hogged the limelight. It was a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, and Konstas reversed his stance and hit over the slip cordon for a maximum.

He had attempted this shot twice before in the innings but found success on the third occasion and played a few more similar shots during his exciting stay. He was fearless with his approach and didn’t hesitate to take his chances against Bumrah, who has been in red-hot form this Test series.

Sam Konstas scored 60 runs on his debut Test innings

Coming in to bat in front of a packed crowd, the start wasn’t as easy for Sam Konstas, who was beaten a few times in the first over by Jasprit Bumrah. However, he soon unleashed his audacious mode and took the attack back on Indian pacers.

He was severe against all bowlers, but his handling of Jasprit Bumrah stood out. Konstas played different shots and scattered Bumrah’s lengths while also negating the threat of the new ball.

His counterattack allowed Usman Khawaja, who hasn’t looked convincing this series, to settle in and take his time. Konstas soon reached fifty in just 52 deliveries and eventually got out on 60.

However, he had done his job by not allowing India to make early inroads and set an ideal platform for batters to follow. The selectors wanted that from him, and Konstas delivered it immediately in Melbourne.

