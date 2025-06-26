News
Travis Head Shamar Joseph third umpire controversial decision WI vs AUS 1st Test
watch

Australia Nemesis Shamar Joseph Denied Travis Head Wicket By Dubious 3rd Umpire Decision

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: June 26, 2025
3 min read
Travis Head Shamar Joseph third umpire controversial decision WI vs AUS 1st Test

Shamar Joseph was left one short of a memorable five-wicket haul after a controversial third umpire call allowed Travis Head to survive a contentious catch on Day 1 of the West Indies vs Australia Test in Bridgetown.

The moment unfolded in the 46th over with Australia struggling at 5-126. Joseph, the breakout star from the West Indies’ tour of Australia earlier this year, forced a bottom edge off Head’s bat. Wicketkeeper Shai Hope appeared to take the catch low to the ground, but uncertainty lingered over whether the ball had carried cleanly into the gloves.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Umpire Nitin Menon referred the decision upstairs, with UltraEdge confirming the under-edge. Joseph and his teammates began celebrating what seemed like his fifth wicket, only to be stunned when third umpire Adrian Holdstock declared Head not out, citing lack of conclusive evidence.

“I’ve got no clear evidence the ball has gone cleanly into the glove,” Holdstock said after watching the replay. His decision was met with audible shock from the Bridgetown crowd, especially since side-on camera angles were reportedly unavailable, forcing the third umpire to rely solely on front-on footage.

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, on commentary for ESPN, was among those unconvinced by the not-out verdict. “That won’t go down well. It certainly looked as though it landed on the glove,” Bishop said, suggesting the ball might have touched Hope’s fingers rather than the ground.

Watch: Shamar Joseph Denied, Travis Head Survives As Controversial Catch Decision Goes Australia’s Way

Read more: Australia Nemesis Shamar Joseph Denied Travis Head Wicket By Dubious 3rd Umpire Decision

Joseph, who had already removed Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green in a fiery spell, was visibly frustrated. A five-wicket haul on home soil would have capped another memorable outing for the pacer who burst onto the scene with a stunning 7/68 on debut at the Gabba earlier this year.

Head, speaking after play, reflected on the tight call. “I guess it is tough from my end. I didn’t look around. I only went off what the West Indies boys thought at the start and they weren’t too confident,” he said. “Then when we saw a replay, it was hard from the middle. It was close. It could have gone either way. But I am a long way away from those screens and the third umpire is a lot closer than me.”

ALSO READ:

He also acknowledged the opposing viewpoint, saying: “They were disappointed at the decision, but vice-versa, I would have been disappointed as well, so it can go either way.”

Head was eventually dismissed for 59 by Justin Greaves after the tea break, while Joseph ended with figures of 4-46 from 16 overs. The West Indies pacer may have missed out on a five-for, but once again made it clear why he’s quickly become one of Australia’s most feared opponents.

