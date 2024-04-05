WATCH: Sri Lanka cricketers wear practice kits to receive trophy, downplays win against Bangladesh

The idea was to tell the world that it was like a 'practice match' for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka recently won the second Test match against Bangladesh and in the process, registered a whitewash by winning the two-Test series 2-0. Following the win, the Sri Lankan cricketers took a dig at the Bangladesh team by wearing practice kits to receive the trophy.

Interestingly, the cold war between both nations has been going on for a long time now.

It started during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India when Angelo Mathews became the first international batter to be timed out. What happened was Mathews had a delay with his helmet while coming in to bat and took extra time to get ready. The Bangladeshi players opposed it and appealed to the umpires who then had to declare the Sri Lankan all-rounder out since it was within the rules.

Sri Lanka🇱🇰 won the Test series 2-0 against Bangladesh🇧🇩



Sri Lankan's came to collect the Trophy in their Practice Kits🎽



They wanted to tell the World🌍 that they have played 2 practice match 🆚 Bangladesh#BANvSL #IPL2024 #GTvPBKS #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/0Jkk7wbqUK — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) April 4, 2024

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players take jibes at each other

The tension carried forward to the recently concluded Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh where the nations played a contest across all formats.

After winning the T20I series, Sri Lankan players took a jibe at their counterparts by pointing at their wrists to an imaginary watch to imply the timed-out dismissal of Mathews.

It didn't stop there as Bangladesh next, after winning the ODI series returned the favour. During the celebrations, Mushfiqur Rahim could be seen holding a helmet in his hand while enacting there's something faulty with it.

However, it was Sri Lanka who had the final laugh after securing the Test series and they capped it off by wearing the practice kits and downplaying their opponents.

